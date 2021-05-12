NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccines, Seattle Parks Summer Jobs, Share Your ‘Seattle Histories,’ & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

COVID-19 Vaccination Accessibility & Other Info

Auburn Vaccination Center Now Offering Car-Side Service on Mondays — From PHSKC: On Mondays only, beginning May 10, the Auburn vaccination clinic is offering car-side service for those who cannot easily walk into the clinic. Just let a greeter know upon arrival that car-side service is needed. Find directions to the Auburn location at https://kingcounty.gov/vaccine

Vaccination Pop-Up Event at Central District’s Washington Hall — Washington Hall is hosting a vaccination pop-up event this Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll be administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine, and a PHSKC specialist will be available on site to answer any questions you might have about the vaccine! Not only will you be able to get vaccinated, but you’ll also be able to enroll in health insurance and sign up for ORCA or WIC cards. Second doses of the vaccine will be administered on Friday, June 11.

Harborview Medical Center Now Offers Walk-Ups — Harborview Medical Center is now offering walk-in appointments from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. If you have a previously scheduled health appointment with another clinic at Harborview Medical Center, you can also inquire about getting the COVID-19 vaccine on the day of your visit. The clinic team can help schedule your same-day appointment in the vaccination clinic on site.

Walk-in vaccination appointments are also available at the following UW Medicine sites:

North King County Vaccination Clinic: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

UW Medical Center — Montlake: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

UW Medical Center — Northwest: 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

You can also still book a your first- or second-dose appointment by:

Visiting UW Medicine’s website at uwmedicine.org/schedulevaccine

Logging in to your MyChart patient portal

Calling UW Medicine at (844) 520–8700

Summer Jobs at Seattle Parks and Recreation

From the source: As Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) gears up for summer, we’re planning to open some outdoor programs at beaches, sprayparks, wading pools, and day camps. One of the biggest barriers to opening sites, however, is insufficient staffing. We need lifeguards, camp counselors, recreation attendants, parks maintenance laborers, and more. People interested in summer employment are encouraged to apply for available positions and to pass this information on to family and friends too.

Available positions include:

Park Maintenance Laborer — Starts at $25.83 an hour

Lifeguards — Starts at $19.70 an hour

Wading Pool Attendants — Starts at $18.74 an hour

Recreation Leader — Starts at $20.95 an hour

Day Camp Counselor — Starts at $16.88 an hour

Please see all current available SPR jobs on the following webpage.

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Seeking Story Submissions for New Storytelling Project

Deadline: May 17

From the source: Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is looking to commission writers, artists, photographers, or other creatives to participate in a new storytelling project called Seattle Histories. This series focuses on the people and places that have shaped Seattle’s past and led us to the present. In partnership with the Historic Preservation Program, Seattle Histories highlights communities and stories that have not been prioritized in mainstream media or have been left out of the historical narrative.

People who have connections to Seattle’s Black, Indigenous, or People of Color communities are encouraged to submit ideas for creative work. Below are some of the topics the project is currently interested in exploring. Seattle Histories is also open to hearing your ideas for stories and welcomes pitches on topics not listed below.

LGBTQ histories of Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, the original LGBTQ hub in Seattle.

Jazz club histories in the Chinatown, Japantown, Little Saigon, Central District and elsewhere.

Seattle’s Chinese and Filipino Drill Teams.

Pitch your own idea!

To submit your story to Seattle Histories, submit a statement of interest to susie.philipsen@seattle.gov by Monday, May 17, 2021. The statement should include a brief pitch (max 300 words) that loosely describes what you do, a short paragraph (max 300 words) about how you are connected to the community or the place you are focused on, and a link or attached sample of your work.

For more information, visit the Seattle Histories’ webpage.

SDOT Seeks Community Responses About MLK Protected Bike Lane!

From the source: Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is building a protected bike lane on each side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South between South Judkins Street and Mount Baker Link Light Rail Station on South Winthrop Street. This project will enhance safety for people biking, walking, and driving along Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. The project will also create better connections to transit and to destinations between Mount Baker Station and the future Judkins Park Station that is set to open in 2023.

SDOT is seeking community feedback about the proposed design, and there’s still time to participate in their online survey. The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese, and responses are being collected until May 20.

For more information about the MLK Protected Bike Lane project, visit the project’s webpage, email mlkway@seattle.gov, or call (206) 900-8750. To fill out the survey, visit the following webpage.

Free Renton Virtual Career Fair on May 19

From the source: The sixth annual free virtual Renton Career Fair is Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “uniting talent with opportunities.” Career Fair registration is now open.

The fair will connect job seekers with businesses from a wide variety of industries via text-based chats or chat-to-video. Attendees are encouraged to dress for success and have their resumes. It is an excellent opportunity for Renton-area job seekers, as well as students and alumni of Renton Technical College, to connect with employers.

Renton Technical College staff are providing free resume help Monday–Thursday, May 10–13, at 2 p.m. Please have your draft resume ready as a starting point.

Please email careerservices@rtc.edu if you are interested in participating, or for any questions.

Request for Proposals on Public Health Education for Duwamish River Fishers

Public Health – Seattle & King County is seeking requests for proposals (RFPs) from community-based and faith based organization to promote health education for diverse communities who fish the Duwamish River.

From the source: “Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Fun to Catch, Toxic to Eat program is seeking proposals from ethnic community-based organizations or faith-based organizations to design and implement a culturally appropriate health promotion, outreach and education plan for at least one of these priority groups that fish on the Duwamish River: Chinese, Lao, Hmong, Korean, Mien, Filipino and/or other Pacific Islanders.”

