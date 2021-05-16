PHOTO ESSAY: Columbia City Farmers Market Opens for the 2021 Season

by Susan Fried

The weather was perfect, sunny and around 70 degrees, on May 12, opening day of the Columbia City Farmers Market. Although the crowds were probably a little smaller than they were pre-pandemic, a lot of people showed up to support the dozens of small farmers and local businesses selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods, to ice cream and wine.

Despite some COVID-19 restrictions, people were happy to see the market back in business. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the Columbia City Market opened a month later than usual and limited the number of shoppers. But as the pandemic restrictions have been lifted this year, more people are able to shop at a time.

All photos by Susan Fried.

The market still requires masks, and foot traffic through the market is controlled by having one entrance on Southwest Edmunds Street and 35th Avenue South. The market layout allows the vendors to be at least 6 feet from each other and also makes it easier for people to move around.

All photos by Susan Fried.

Carol, who said she’d been coming to the Columbia City Market for years, was glad to see the market open with less restrictions. Although she’d made a point to get there early to avoid the long lines she encountered last year, the opening line this year moved swiftly, and she was able to check out all the vendors and buy a few things including some gorgeous purple radishes from Kirsop Farm.

All photos by Susan Fried.

The Columbia City Farmers Market and the other Seattle Farmers Markets operate multiple food access programs. The markets, which include locations in the University District, West Seattle, Capital Hill, Lake City, Phinney, and Magnolia can double EBT dollars, as well as accept City of Seattle Fresh Bucks. August Franzen, seasonal markets manager, said they are always looking to expand these programs and reach more people.

Franzen said there were 29 vendors on opening day in Columbia City and that there will be even more as fruit season begins in a few weeks. “It was a fantastic opening day, with lots of positive energy, smooth operations, and almost 2,000 shoppers visiting over four hours.”

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: A market-goer purchases purple radishes from Kirsop Farm on opening day of the Columbia City Farmers Market in May 2021. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!