NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccines, South King Co. Link Station Survey, Internship for Black Youth

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

COVID-19 Vaccination Locations & Access Options

King County Fire District #20 Vaccine Pop-Up in Skyway — King County Fire District #20 is hosting weekly walk-up vaccine clinics in Skyway from May 19 to June 23. Beginning today, Wednesday, May 19, at 9 a.m. at the KC Fire District #20 Administration Office, individuals ages 12 and up can receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine!

The second pop-up has been rescheduled from Wednesday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 25.

For more information, check out the flyer above!

IAHB Vaccine Clinic Serving the Arab-Speaking Community — The Iraqi/Arab Health Board (IAHB), in partnership with the WA State Department of Health and other local health organizations, is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic serving Arab-speaking communities in King County this Thursday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Alliance Center in Kent. The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up. Sign up for an appointment at this pop-up clinic through the following link.

Free Shuttle Service to Lumen Field Vaccination Site — From the source: “A free shuttle connecting multiple locations to the Lumen Field vaccination site is now available to residents. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes from 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on days that the site is open.

“Pick-up locations:

Lumen Field North Parking Lot: 521 Stadium Place South, northbound in the north parking lot

521 Stadium Place South, northbound in the north parking lot International District/Chinatown Light Rail Station: Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street, southbound on Fifth Avenue South at South King Street

Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street, southbound on Fifth Avenue South at South King Street Stadium Light Rail Station: 501 South Royal Brougham Way, southbound on the SODO Busway just south of South Royal Brougham Way

501 South Royal Brougham Way, southbound on the SODO Busway just south of South Royal Brougham Way Lumen Field Accessible Entrance (for people with language access and mobility needs and small children): Westbound on South Royal Brougham Way

(for people with language access and mobility needs and small children): Westbound on South Royal Brougham Way Lumen Field Main Entrance: Corner of Occidental Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way

“The service is operated by TransWest and provided by Expedia Group with support from King County Metro, the City, and the community.

“Shuttle information is also available on the City of Seattle’s “COVID-19 Vaccine: What to Expect” webpage in Amharic, Chinese, English, Korean, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.”

Cassie Lemus -Sodji, member of the 2020 Add3 tech marketing internship cohort. (Photo: Keith Baker)

Paid Summer Opportunity in Tech Marketing that Provides Two Mentors Per Intern Is Looking for Black High School Students

When the president of the renowned digital marketing company, Add3, Brian Rauschenbach, pitched an intentional internship opportunity to his staff focused on developing the marketing talents of Black high school students, he was happy to see 14 hands shoot up. “We wanted to make sure that it wasn’t like the typical internship … so we assigned two employees to each person that’s in this program.” This summer there are six to eight spots in the 2021 cohort that Black students from the South End can apply for.

This creative internship supports cohort members while they design their own advertising campaign. Cassie Lemus-Sodji, who was in the 2020 cohort and created a mock marketing campaign for the Seattle Storm, says “It really didn’t feel like work … My mentors were really good so I was never bored … We did a lot of breaking down of real ad campaigns from bigger companies. We took certain campaigns and talked about what was working and what wasn’t, and then I used that information to help me with my campaign.”



The internship pays $15 an hour for 10 hours a week this summer, and the application — due June 6 — can be accessed on the Add3 website.

LANGSTON Seeks Black Artists Responses for New Aid Program

From the source: “Since 2016, LANGSTON has worked to steward and advance Black arts and culture in service to and in partnership with Seattle’s Black communities. We are and will always be committed to Cultivating Black Brilliance.

“In line with that mission, LANGSTON will establish a sustainable funding and support program model for Black arts and cultural practitioners in the Seattle metro area. We are using the data compiled from this survey to help inform the creation of that program. The survey will close on May 24, 2021.



“Fill out LANGSTON’s survey at langstonseattle.org/survey.”

Beacon Hill Mobility Community Forum

“Getting Around Beacon Hill” — Wednesday, May 26, 5–6:30 p.m.

Free registration here.

From the host, Participatory Active Transportation for Health in South Seattle (PATHSS):

“What do you need to get around safely and easily in your community?

“Hear what our youth, neighbors, and community leaders have been saying. If you have been left out of the conversation, this is your chance to be heard. Your voice matters.

“Participatory Active Transportation for Health in South Seattle (PATHSS) is funded by the University of Washington Population Health Initiative.”

Filing Deadline for Candidates This Week

This is the final week to file as a candidate in King County, so if you’ve always wanted to run for office, now is the time!



From King County Elections:

“We strongly encourage all candidates to file online.

“For those who require in-person assistance, we will have a small team at King County Elections Headquarters to help you file. You can also call 206-296-1565 if you need assistance. Those who do come in person will be required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. One can be provided, if needed.

“We will not be accommodating large groups or photo opportunities inside of the building due to the continued COVID-19 situation.

“Voters’ pamphlet statements are due the following Friday, May 28. Once filed, you will receive more information on how to submit that voter pamphlet statement and a link to do so.

“For more information on what you’ll need to successfully file for office, our 2021 Candidate Manual is available on our website. We’ve also put together the following videos to be helpful resources as you look to file your candidacy:

“If you have further questions or hit a roadblock at any point, please give us a call at 206-296-1565 or email us at election.services@kingcounty.gov. We’re here to help!”

Online Survey on the Future of Light Rail in Kent/Des Moines

Link light rail is coming to Kent/Des Moines in a few short years, and Sound Transit is engaging the local community to provide public input on next steps for transit in South King County. The planned station and surrounding four acres near Highline College and along SR 99 offer many opportunities for community-focused development.

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said in his weekly email: “With high-capacity transit immediately next to this large site, there are opportunities for several types of development — whether that be housing, childcare, social services, food access, or commercial. If you have ideas, I encourage you to participate in the ongoing conversations — through the current online survey and future community conversations — about how we collectively build out this unique space.”

Sound Transit’s online survey on the project will be active until May 31: www.KentDesMoinesTOD.com. The survey is available in English, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali, and Tagalog.

Rental Assistance for King County Tenants Now Available!

From the Department of Community and Human Services: “King County is starting the next round of Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program (EPRAP). The program helps people experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 who are at risk of housing instability or homelessness.

“The Tenant Pool for those needing rental assistance is now open! Tenants who have defaulted on their rent should sign up for rental assistance as soon as they can. To apply, visit the EPRAP portal.

“For more information about EPRAP and for links to the tenant rental assistance application, visit King County Department of Community and Human Services EPRAP webpage.”

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!