Link to Lake Secures $1 Million in Improvements to Rainier Beach’s Be’er Sheva Park

by Jack Russillo

After years of community efforts, it looks like Rainier Beach is finally going to get its beach.

Be’er Sheva Park, the South Seattle neighborhood’s premier public waterfront access location, will be getting a makeover, thanks to the efforts of the Rainier Beach Link to Lake group. The volunteer-led group has worked since 2016 to engage the Rainier Beach community and collect feedback for how to improve the park, create a comprehensive design plan implementing the ideas, organize volunteer-led fundraising events, and successfully apply for grants that can finance the work.

To celebrate and share their work with the South Seattle community, the group is hosting a pop-up event on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Be’er Sheva Park with music, food, and a scavenger hunt.

“I just wake up and smile sometimes because I know it’s really going to happen,” said Ashley Townes, who’s a part of Link to Lake’s steering committee and is pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences. “We’re really, really going to improve the beach. And one day, we can really answer our own slogan, and we can say that the beach is over there. It’s for humans and it’s for wildlife that we want to return because they’re definitely being impacted by us.”

After years of background work to create meaningful changes to a space owned and maintained — but not invested in — by the Seattle Parks Department, the Link to Lake group has finally secured enough funds to begin to move forward on the project. The price is estimated at up to $2 million, up from the original $1.6 million due to inflated costs of labor and materials since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort to improve Be’er Shiva began in August of last year, with $250,000 in City funds that were directed to the beach project by City Councilmember Tammy Morales. Then, this spring, the funding floodgates opened even further, with another $750,000 in grants coming in, the majority of which comes from a $500,000 local community project fund from the state of Washington, approved in the annual capital projects budget — a funding source supported by all three of the 37th Legislative District’s elected officials: Sen. Rebecca Saldaña and Reps. Kirsten Harris-Talley and Sharon Tomiko-Santos.

“The bulk of what we have secured is from Women of Color who are in political office,” said George Lee, an independent, equitable public space consultant who’s been assisting the Link to Lake group. “A lot of the people we’ve been dealing with in leadership at the Parks Department are not. The main people we work with at the Parks Department are white men. I think that it is interesting that these four Women of Color know Rainier Beach. They understand Rainier Beach. They have relationships in Rainier Beach. They actually get what systemic inequity is, and I think they actually get the scale of what needs to be done. And that does include reparations-level investment. I think that Seattle Parks and Recreation has a history of not getting it, and I still don’t think they really get that. They need to have a reparations level of investment in their properties around the city. That’s going to ruffle some feathers but it has to be done.”

Another $220,000 from the King County Cooperative Watershed Management will help pay for a primary part of the park’s improvements: the installation of a new 30-by-150-foot beach with a boardwalk, a hand-carry boat launch, and an improved salmon habitat along the shoreline of Lake Washington. At the south end of Lake Washington, the park is near the mouth of Mapes Creek, which Townes described as a “fantastic Chinook salmon rearing area,” but the creek has been ignored for years to the point where the waterway is neglected.

“I just want to see people be more woke, to use a nuanced word,” said Townes, who lives just blocks from Be’er Sheva Park. “Because sometimes the creek is invisible, it truly is. The creek that we’re enhancing in a few months, it’s not maintained. The South End has some beautiful places in regards to ecological waterscapes and terrains, but it’s the maintenance and the neglect. And sadly, it’s an intentional neglect. You would never see this up north, never. But when you come down here, everything looks a little shabby and that can overshadow those beautiful places. They have so much potential, but people don’t know that it’s there.”

The area surrounding the creek will have native plants installed along the creek, which will also be widened during the salmon habitat restoration process. Other beach improvements will include getting the gravel, cobble, and mulch that attracts young Chinook salmon; adding large wooded debris to provide shade and shelter for young salmon; and leveling the slope of the significant drop-off in the water away from the shoreline to protect young salmon from predators.

“It’s like a by-product, the beautification of the area but also increasing the traffic flow of juvenile salmon so they can utilize the banks of the lake as well,” said Townes. “That just makes sense.”

All told, $1 million has been secured by the Link to Lake group, with nearly another $600,000 “pledged” by Seattle City Council that will be voted on over the summer. The Link to Lake group has also collected more than a hundred private community donations since May 2018 that add up to more than $16,000. With about another half a million that Lee says is “likely” to be secured from other public grants that the community group has applied for, the group says it feels safe to start breaking ground and begin constructing the park’s long-awaited additions.

“The bulk of these funds have come from the government, from these grants,” said Lee. “But the community donations really matter because they build trust in the project and show that the community still wants the project. Then you know the community owns this project with what they give.”

While some of the donations were used to contract Lee, other gifts and volunteer instances gave the Link to Lake group the momentum it needed over the years to slowly build the project toward where it is today.

“The steering committee has put in major volunteer hours since 2017,” said Lee. “Seattle Parks Foundation has paid for and put in a lot of staff hours to support the project since 2017, and allied groups like Rainier Beach Action Coalition and a Beautiful Safe Place for Youth have put in volunteer hours to support this project.”

After the event this weekend, the next steps in Be’er Sheva’s makeover will be contracting a landscape architect and working with the community to arrive at final design decisions to complement the completed construction documents. The mural that will be painted on the restroom’s exterior and the color of the covered picnic shelter materials are among the details that still need to be finalized, but some progress could be made by July. Construction on the larger aspects of the park — like the beach, the stage, and the fitness area and walking loop — is expected to start in December of this year at the earliest, but could be done by spring 2022.

“Change is coming down the pipeline for this neighborhood,” said Sally Li, an original member of the Link to Lake group’s steering committee. “It’s changing as we speak, and we really can’t wait any longer for this park to come into fruition. I’m so incredibly thankful that the people who live in this neighborhood now will be able to enjoy this beautiful park in the face of gentrification and everything else that’s happening in our neighborhood. And that’s the most important thing for me, that even though we’ve worked so hard for this project, that it gets built soon so that the people in the neighborhood can really enjoy it.”

“Rainier Beach is finally going to get the pedestrian public health infrastructure that they have deserved and not been given,” said Lee. “I don’t know when the rest of Seattle really pulled ahead in terms of waterfront access infrastructure, but they’re going to get a giant piece of public health infrastructure. People are going to socialize. People are going to walk around more and be exposed to more fresh air and positive experiences. Children are going to run around and people will walk their dogs more. There’s going to be picnic tables and barbecues. There’s going to be a big natural beach, a fitness area, and a walking path loop … That’s really going to uplift the pedestrian, public life of that area as a dignified, proud, and healthy place.”

Jack Russillo has been reporting in Western Washington since 2013. He covers the environment, social justice, and other topics that affect a sustainable and equitable future. He currently lives in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

📸 Featured Image: A community pop-up event at Be’er Sheva Park in early April 2021. (Photo: Jack Russillo)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!