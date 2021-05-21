POETRY: Ode to Malcolm On The Anniversary of His Birth

by Paul E. Nelson

(This poem is dedicated to Georgia McDade)

Spike in urban heat waves and loss of Alaskan permafrost signal climate change is intensifying, EPA report finds. The report … delayed from being released to the public under the Trump administration, shows the country has entered unprecedented territory when it comes to global warming, according to federal scientists. The agency relaunched a website detailing these climate change indicators to convey to the public how these damages are becoming more severe. — Washington Post, May 12, 2021

For Georgia …

No Malcolm, the chickens did not come back to

roost with white people, they came back

to roast. Roast he of the dominator ethos, he

the enslaver, he the

fossil fueler, he the

corporate exec earning

500 times that of the lowest

corporate employee, he

of 800 worldwide military bases

& no basis in reality hence

The BIG CAUDILLO LIE

even Liz Cheney can debunk.

(LIZ CHENEY! For the

love of all things holy.)

& Brother X, we don’t have 100

more years to let the white man

get in order his act, the chickens

are roasting, cities

are roasting, forests

are roasting, imagination

wasting away, Black Lives

must more than matter.

We must celebrate those

who’ve fought (who fight) The New

Colonialists, those who’d

swing us a new measure in music

like Miles & Monk & Bud Powell

(who beat it to France after a cop

beat his head in.) Rest in Power

Bud Powell.

Rest in Power Thelonious

Monk, Gil Scott-Heron. Rest in Power Lorraine Hansbury,

Shirley Chisholm, Sandra Bland, George Floyd,

Eric Garner, Malcolm X.

being.

Someday maybe we won’t

associate breath

w/ pracarity, bullets with

moral authority & will realize

as the prophet said

we were all siblings

after all.



Poet/interviewer Paul E Nelson founded SPLAB (Seattle Poetics LAB) & the Cascadia Poetry Festival. Books include A Time Before Slaughter/Pig War: & Other Songs of Cascadia, American Prophets (interviews 1994-2012), American Sentences, A Time Before Slaughter (2009) & Organic in Cascadia: A Sequence of Energies. Co-Editor of Make It True: Poetry From Cascadia, 56 Days of August: Poetry Postcards and Samthology: A Tribute to Sam Hamill (2019) Make it True meets Medusario, he is an active member of the Subud spiritual community, serving as Local Helper, Chair of the Subud International Cultural Association’s USA chapter and lives in Rainier Beach.

📸 Featured Image: Attributed to Victoria Pickering Under a Creative Commons 2.0 license.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!