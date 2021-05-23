POETRY: We Are the Spring

by Dragon Moon (translation by Kalayo Pestaño)

Dragon Moon wrote this bilingual song for a kids’ garden show, but it has since become an anthem for all ages. Inspired by the Tagalog song “Bahay Kubo” as well as the famous quote by Pablo Neruda, the song illustrates how plants and humans grow and create cycles of change. It is in English and Tagalog.

There’s a time to sprout

Peeking out from under

Then we stretched it out

As the weather grows warmer

Get that sun and water

Till we bloom like a flower

Go from spring to summer

Shining in the golden hour

Now we head to fall

Getting ready for harvest

Bearing gifts for the world

Then lay our seed to rest

Till our roots grow deeper

Into the earth we are planted

Even in the rainshowers

We making it happen

Chorus:

Seed to plant to flower to fruit

Moving through life cycles like me and you

Leaves and stems and flower and root

Many parts make one whole me and you

And it grows cold

But we’re still here

We are the spring and they can’t stop us

Mga halaman sa kalibutan

Like plants all around

Gulay at mga prutas

Vegetables and fruits

Talong at singkamas

Eggplant and jicama

Sitaw at sigarilyas

green bean, winged bean

Langka at mangga

Jackfruit and mango

At marami pang iba

And so much more

Tayo ay nagkaisa

We came together

Sa ibang bansa

In a different country

Nagbubunga.. Nagbubunga.. Nagbubunga.. Nagbubunga

Bearing fruit/bringing forth

Tulad ng mais at palay

Like corn and rice

Nagbibigay ng buhay

Giving life

Ang mga magsasaka

The farmers

Ay bayani na tunay

Are true heroes

Spoken:

Wag nating kalimutan na ang lupa ang pinanggalingan ng ating buhay

Let’s not forget that it is land that brings forth life

Land is life. Water is life. We must stick together so that we thrive.

Chorus:

Seed to plant to flower to fruit

Moving through life cycles like me and you

Leaves and stems and flower and root

Many parts make one whole me and you

And it grows cold

But we’re still here

And it grows cold

But we’re still here

We are the spring and they can’t stop us

They can’t stop us, they can’t stop us

We are the spring and they can’t stop us.

Listen to We Are the Spring:

Dragon Moon is a dynamic duo combining the forces of Kalayo Pestaño, aka Rogue Pinay, (vocals/ lyrics) and Andy Panda of My Parade (music/ instrumentation). Their sound blends many influences such as island music, hip-hop, punk and R&B. Their content and style merges their commitment to community organizing, healing and liberation.

📸 Feature image attributed to Heinz Bunse under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 2.0).

