NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccine Webinar, SE Seattle Schools’ Move-a-Thon, Metro’s Trailhead Direct

COVID-19 vaccine vial at a Seattle pop-up vaccination clinic. Photo by Alex Garland.

COVID-19 Webinar & Testing Locations

Six Months After the COVID Vaccine Webinar, May 27 — With full reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic just weeks away, a group of experts will discuss the State’s next steps and how Washington state can return to a medical world better and more equitable than the old normal.

From the event sponsor: “On May 27 from 5 to 6 p.m., Washington medical experts will convene for a free webinar, Six Months with a COVID Vaccine: Where we started and what we know now. Hosted by the Washington State Department of Health, the event will feature a panel discussion with:

Dr. Ben Danielson, University of Washington School of Medicine

Dr. Gretchen LaSalle, American Academy of Family Physicians Vaccine Science Fellow

Dr. Larry Corey, Fred Hutch President and Director Emeritus

“The experts will share an update on state vaccination rates, their learnings from the last six months and their outlook for what WA residents can expect moving forward.

More information on the webinar can be found here. This event will offer live Spanish and ASL interpretation.”

City of Seattle Site in SODO Converts to COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination — On Tuesday, May 25, the City of Seattle Mayor’s Office announced that the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) community COVID-19 testing site in SODO will be converted to a testing and vaccination site.

From the City of Seattle: “The SODO Testing and Vaccination Site is a drive-through site with the capacity to administer at least 700 vaccinations per day, in addition to offering COVID-19 testing. The site is operated by SFD, and vaccinations are available immediately. The site will continue to operate well into summer.

“The Community Testing and Vaccination Site at SODO will operate Mondays–Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and will administer first and second doses. Appointments are not required, but residents who would prefer to make an appointment can book one through the City’s website. If a resident needs a second dose and received their first dose from another provider, they will need to bring proof of vaccination via their vaccine card or immunization record. Patients can access their information at https://myirmobile.com.

“For more information, including how to get vaccinated today, visit the City’s vaccination website at www.seattle.gov/vaccine. The site contains vaccination information in seven languages, and in-language assistance is also available over the phone. In addition, the City’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) recently launched a series of in-language helplines to answer questions and/or find vaccination opportunities for immigrant and refugee residents who are limited English proficient and/or have limited access to the internet. More information on the OIRA Vaccine Community Helplines is available here.”

UW Medicine Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites at Rainier Beach and West Seattle Vaccination Hubs — From the Office of the Mayor: “On May 24, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the City of Seattle and UW Medicine have partnered to create long-term COVID-19 testing availability at the City’s Rainier Beach and West Seattle Vaccination Hubs. UW Medicine has sited COVID-19 testing trailers at each hub, with appointments available immediately. These are self-swab tests where the patient conducts their own COVID-19 test under observation from a health care professional. Results are provided by UW Medicine within 24–48 hours.

“The UW Medicine COVID-19 testing trailers at Rainier Beach and West Seattle operate Mondays–Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made through UW Medicine’s website or by calling UW Medicine at 206-477-3977; in-language services are available over the phone. Residents receiving a COVID-19 test must bring a photo ID showing their date of birth, and should provide their insurance card, if they have one. Testing is available regardless of citizenship/immigration status, and COVID-19 tests are free and insurance is not required.

“COVID-19 testing is prioritized for people with symptoms and/or people who had close contact with known positives. UW Medicine’s COVID-19 testing trailer will remain at the West Seattle site even after the West Seattle Vaccination Hub closes on June 9, 2021.

“The City continues to operate its drive through testing sites in Aurora and SODO; residents can find more information and can book an appointment at the Aurora and SODO sites on the City’s “COVID-19: Resources for the Community” webpage.”

Inaugural Southeast Seattle Schools Move-a-Thon Fundraiser

From the host: “All across Southeast Seattle this week, students are taking walks to count flowers, tossing around sock balls, and learning new games from different cultures. They’re working together to raise money for twelve Seattle Public Schools.

“Between May 17 and May 28, 4,400 kids in the Rainier Valley are participating in the first fundraiser of the Southeast Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance: the Inaugural Southeast Seattle Schools Move-a-Thon!

“The Southeast Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance represents 12 public school PTSAs and Parent/Teacher groups that support a collaborative fundraising model: All donations will be pooled together and distributed evenly among participating schools. By joining forces, participating schools are promoting equity, sharing resources, and focusing on community building and advocacy engagement.

“Please support our collaborative fundraising effort by donating online now or texting “D7Moves” to 44321 and support your neighborhood schools, families, and kids!

“Participating schools include: Beacon Hill International School, Dearborn Park International School, Dunlap Elementary, Emerson Elementary, Graham Hill Elementary, Kimball Elementary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary, Maple Elementary, Rainier View Elementary, Rising Star Elementary, South Shore PK-8, Wing Luke Elementary

“Learn more about the Move-a-Thon in videos in Spanish, Somali, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Amharic, or Tagalog.”

37th District Candidate Endorsements

On Monday, May 24, the 37th District Democrats, which represent much of South Seattle, held an online meeting to issue their endorsements of candidates for local office in the August primary election. In a meeting that ran well over three hours, 150 members spent the first hour learning how to navigate a virtual voting system, but eventually came to these recommendations:

Port Commission Position 1: Ryan Caukins

Ryan Caukins Port Commission Position 4: Toshiko Hasegawa

Toshiko Hasegawa Port Commission Position 3: Hamdi Mohamed:

Hamdi Mohamed: Renton City Council Position 1: Joe Todd

Joe Todd King County Council, District 5: (Dual Endorsement) Shukri Olow and Dave Upthegrove

(Dual Endorsement) Shukri Olow and Dave Upthegrove King County Executive: (Dual Endorsement) Joe Nguyen and Dow Constantine

According to the Emerald’s Sharon Maeda, who valiantly watched the entire proceedings, the recommendation for King County Executive was the most contentious, with neither three-time incumbent Dow Constantine or his challenger, State Senator Joe Nguyen, reaching the required 60% for a sole endorsement. After two rounds, the 37th Democrats had to decide between either a Dual Endorsement or No Endorsement. At 10:40 p.m., Joe Nguyen and Dow Constantine received a Dual Endorsement, garnering 80.6% versus a No Endorsement vote.

Clearly exhausted, the 37th Democrats then voted to postpone additional endorsements — most notably the races Seattle Mayor and the at-large City Council position. Those will be taken up at the next meeting at 7 p.m. on June 14.

Solid Ground’s Rent Smart Webinar, June 3

From the event sponsor: “Solid Ground is hosting a free webinar next month to help people who are behind on their rent and facing possible eviction when the State’s moratorium expires next month. This is a massive problem, with an estimated 82,500 people in the Greater Seattle area now behind on their rent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Behind on rent? Worried that you may be at risk of eviction after the State’s moratorium expires at the end of June? Come to Solid Ground’s next Rent Smart webinar from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 3. This FREE program will give you the information you need about services and programs that can help keep you in your home, including rental assistance, legal aid, mediation, and repayment plans.

“Space is limited and registration is required. If the event reaches capacity, Solid Ground will alert you about future opportunities. You can register for this webinar on Solid Ground’s event webpage.”

United Way of King County Hiring Summer HungerCorps Associates

From United Way of King County: “United Way of King County is hiring Summer HungerCorps Associates to help fight food insecurity by helping families and youth access healthy meals during the summer. This is a full-time, paid position from June 28 to August 22.

“Members will deliver meals directly to families’ doors at an apartment complex, serve Grab-and-Go meals at a community center, or distribute groceries to families at a neighborhood food pantry. Training will be provided in site management, marketing, community engagement, and data tracking — meaningful skills that will both serve our community and be powerful on a resume. Service placements include Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Auburn, East King County, Kent, and Federal Way.“

Benefits & Compensation (per United Way of King Co.):

Monthly pay of $1982.40, pre-tax stipend.

NEW BENEFIT: $500 bonus in addition to stipend when you successfully complete the position.

Eligible to receive Segal AmeriCorps Education Award ($1342.86), or a cash award ($345.80) after successful completion of your service term.

Unlimited public transportation (ORCA) pass.

Mileage reimbursement for travel between service sites, if required by your site placement.

Become part of the AmeriCorps Network and part of a high-impact team.

Receive special consideration for United Way’s Full-Time AmeriCorps teams beginning Fall 2021.

Apply now at bit.ly/HungerCorps2021

Image is attributed to King County Parks (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC 2.0 license).

Trailhead Direct from Mount Baker Transit Center

This summer, if you live in Central or South Seattle and want to get out for a hike but don’t own a car or want to reduce your climate impact (and avoid parking hassles and passes!), then King County Metro’s Trailhead Direct is for you.

From King County Metro and King County Parks: “Trailhead Direct — the weekend and holiday transit-to-trails service co-led by King County Metro and King County Parks — will return on Saturday, June 5, offering service to Issaquah Alps and Mount Si.

“The Issaquah Alps route will start at the Mount Baker Transit Center with service every 30 minutes serving Margaret’s Way, Squak Mountain, Chirico Trail-Poo Poo Point, High School Trail, and East Sunset Way. The Mount Si route will start at the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link light rail station with service every 15 minutes to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si. Both routes are easily accessible to Sound Transit Link light rail.”

You can find more information on the following website.

