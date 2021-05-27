by Andy Panda

This comic is a story of common miscommunication between my grandmother, who didn’t speak much English, and young me, who didn’t (doesn’t) speak much Chinese. The dialogue is in both Chinese and English to emphasize the miscommunication, but includes enough of each so you, the reader, can understand what is going on. In the end, food becomes the ultimate communicator. Growing up with an immigrant grandmother, when neither of you spoke the same language, was sometimes difficult. My grandmother and I shared a room (that’s a whole other comic) and she babysat me often, yet we could barely communicate. Like many immigrant families, we had to just make it work. This is a story about one of the times we just made it work. Thanks to PARISOL for translation help and to Bill Cheung for the pun idea.

“Hungry” comic by Andy Panda

Andy Panda is a Chinese American artist living in Seattle who creates Chinese fantasy comics, non-fiction comics, and activist art. Follow Andy’s work on Instagram @elixircomic and @thundergraphicnovel.

📸 Featured Image: The first two panels of Andy Panda’s comic “Hungry.”

