PONGO POETRY: Free me

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are youth of color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry here.

FREE ME

by a young person, age 16

If my fist could speak,

it would tell you how I’m feeling at that moment

It could tell you what’s up

Or it could tell you I’m mad

If my feet could speak, they would recall

walking down downtown Seattle

with my little brothers

Smoking

The city around me

People

Cars

Stores

Chillin’

Listening to rap music

If my eyes could speak,

they would tell you about their color

Green

Or hazel

They change

Combination of my mom and my dad’s eyes

Same as my older brother

If my pounding heart could speak, it would say free me

Not trying to be locked up no more

I’m fine — but want to be free

Be with my family

Eat some good food

Carne asada tacos

Be with girls

If my hair could speak, it would explain that it’s thick

From my Panamanian side

But it can be slicked back too

My hair cut is coming soon

when I get out

If my ears could speak, they would share

I know when somebody is bullshitting

I don’t trust people

that are lying or snitching

I have a hunch when people say certain things

I go with my gut

There are people I do trust

My mom, my family, my brother

I trust them ‘cause I love them

If my body could speak, you would see my tattoos

But that doesn’t tell you my full story

Me and God are the only ones who know that

If my brain could deal with everything,

it would want to ask why’d I do half the shit I did

DEALING WITH ANGER

by a young person, age 17

Anger is like fire

Anger is like being another person

Anger is like being blacked out

Angry because of losing people close to me

Angry because of not being able to see my daughter

Angry because I’m locked up

Maybe anger won’t always burn, but will calm down

Maybe there is a new day for me

when I will turn into somebody else.

Somebody not heartless. A better man.

Maybe getting over anger could change who I am,

like becoming successful,

being with my own family at home watching TV, just being there.

THINGS WE CAN TAKE

Group poem by mentors & youth at CFJC

Bring me all your happiness, anger and tears

Bring me your emotions — your tattered

rain-soaked worries, your cold, cramping fears

Bring me all your joy, pain, and wisdom

Bring me your hates — your skin crawling

chalkboard-scratching dislikes

Bring me your broken dreams

So that I can understand your life

and I will relate on your faults

So you are not alone in your world of hatred and greed

So that I can understand your pain

and understand the weight of who you are

I will hold your emotions — not as who you are,

not even as the many-facetted diamond of who you are,

but I will hold them as feathers — light leavings

of flight that I blow away

with a kiss

goodbye

Inspired by Langston Hughes, “The Dream Keeper”

📸 Featured Image: Original illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

