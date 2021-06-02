NEWS GLEAMS: SSC Vaccination Event, Fun Summer Workshops for Youth, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Mayor Jenny Durkan announcing the vaccination site closures at the Rainier Beach location at Be’er Sheva Park. (Photo: Jack Russillo)

COVID-19 South Seattle College Vaccination Event, Seattle Vaccine Hub Updates, & King County Masking Directive

Community Vaccination Event at South Seattle College — From the host: “The Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in collaboration with Fred Hutch and Public Health of Seattle & King County, will hold a COVID-19 Community Vaccination Event at South Seattle College’s Brockey Center on Thursday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at no cost to anyone 18 years and older.

“The vaccination event will be held on the South Seattle College’s Main Campus, located at 6000 16th Ave S.W., West Seattle, 98106. Visitors should enter campus at Entry 3 off 16th Ave S.W. and park in the South Parking Lot (parking is free). After parking, signs will direct visitors to the Jerry Brockey Center (JMB) for vaccination. Please view our campus map for more detail.

“Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance at https://COVID19-vaccinessc.rsvpify.com/. Limited walk-up appointments will also be available.

“Public Health Considerations: In alignment with State of Washington Higher Education guidance, please wear a face mask while on campus and maintain social distancing of six feet when possible. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance will perform a health screening with each individual before they are permitted to enter the Brockey Center for vaccination.”

City of Seattle’s SODO Vaccination Site Will Remain Open Past June — On May 26, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that due to higher-than-expected vaccination rates among Seattle residents, the City will be closing four of its fixed vaccination sites by the end of June. The site at Lumen Field Event Center will close on June 12; the SFD Community Vaccination Hubs at Rainier Beach and West Seattle will close on June 23 and June 9, respectively. However, the vaccination site at SODO will remain open. If people have received their first doses at any of the closing locations, they can receive their second dose at the SODO site. The UW Medicine testing trailers will also remain open at the closing vaccination hubs.

For more in-depth reporting, check out the Emerald’s article “With Most Seattleites Vaccinated, Durkan Announces Mass-Vaccination Site Closures.”

King County Local Health Directive Strongly Encourages Masking in Indoor Public Areas — Two weeks ago, Dr. Jeff Duchin, local health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, issued a health directive that “strongly urges all King County residents age 5 years and older to continue wearing a face mask in indoor public settings, whether or not you are vaccinated.” For those who are not yet fully vaccinated, “the State Department of Health Order also remains in effect: People who are not fully vaccinated are required ‘to wear a face covering in any indoor public setting, or when outdoors and unable to maintain six feet of physical distance from others.’”

For more information about the King County Indoor Masking Directive, visit kingcounty.gov/masks.

Digital flyer for “How Technology Will Help Build Africatown” workshop.

Imagine Africatown — Building Smart Cities Workshop

From the source: “Africatown Community Land Trust, Africatown Center for Education & Innovation, and Blacks @ Microsoft have teamed up to present the “How Can Technology Build Africatown?” workshop this Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Students will have the opportunity to learn about how smart city technology will play a role in our future communities and the career paths related to this work. Students will then have an opportunity to create and present an idea on how smart technology and innovation can be used to build thriving communities, in particular historically Black neighborhoods like the Central District. Individuals ages 6–18 are encouraged to participate!

“Registration is required. To register for this workshop, visit the following webpage and fill out the Google Form.”

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash.

Short Run Summer School: Bookmaking, Drawing, & Comics Workshops in Othello Park!

From the source: “Short Run, a nonprofit that celebrates and strengthens Seattle’s lauded comix and arts community, is hosting this year’s Summer School outdoors in Othello Park! Short Run’s Summer School features classes for artists (youths and adults) by artists in topics ranging from drawing and writing techniques to professional development. These one-off classes are affordable ways for artists to improve their practice.

“This year’s Summer School is for teens ages 14–18 and will take place in Othello Park on Monday afternoons from 1–2 p.m. beginning on June 21 through July 19.

All supplies provided (but bring your favorite pen or pencil)!

$120 for the 5-workshop series (Flip Books, Next Level One-Sheet Books, Drawing Basic Perspective, Comics Ecology, and Creating Kooky/Cool Characters).

Scholarships are available; email Short Run to inquire about them at short.run.info@gmail.com.

“For more information and to register for Short Run’s Summer School workshops, visit the following webpage.”

Digital flyer for The Beet Box’s 2021 U-Pick & Spring Garden Celebration.

The Beet Box Presents U-Pick & Spring Garden Celebration

From the host: “Join The Beet Box in the garden for their U-Pick and Spring Garden Celebration on Saturday, June 12, 10–11 a.m. at New Holly Market Garden and Thursday, June 17, 5–6 p.m. at Rainier Beach Learning Garden!

U-Pick Produce: Pick your own salad greens, herbs, edible flowers, and more!

Pick your own salad greens, herbs, edible flowers, and more! Hands-On Demos: Learn how to properly plant seedlings, harvest greens, and sheet mulch in mini garden demos.

Learn how to properly plant seedlings, harvest greens, and sheet mulch in mini garden demos. Ask a Gardener: Bring your gardening questions and get them answered by our local garden experts.

“RSVP to claim your spot. All attendees who RSVP will receive a FREE container garden kit (2 plant starts, seed packet, free bag of compost or potting soil, and a pot to grow everything in). The Hands-On Class will be held outside in the garden with small, limited-sized groups following COVID-19 safety procedures. The Beet Box is offering the class twice, attendees only need to sign up for one date/time.

“For more information and to sign up for the Hands-On Class, visit The Beet Box website.”

