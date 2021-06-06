POETRY: One More Round

by Alvin L. A. Horn

We always think we can

Just like an old boxer who can’t quit, won’t retire

We always think we have another season

Just a few more turns

Another fight

One more round

The lines in our face we excuse as wisdom

When it’s … our age

The toys and garments of vanity lie to us

When everybody else knows better, and we do also

Just one more round before I’m down

A cliché we say, with different words and expressions

You can hang with the young boys

Girl, tell me your secret

The lies we love to hear, but our bodies do not revere

Get up before the count; the fight is not over

You can still win

You’re smarter now

The tricks help you last longer

But don’t keep you out of harm’s way

The pain will go away only when you stop

Maybe

We always think we can

Just like an old boxer who can’t quit, won’t retire

We always think we have another season

Just a few more turns

Another fight

One more round

I still got some left in the tank

It’s near empty

I feel good as new

I’m back

For a fleeting moment

After the doctor fixes and the right pill, or maybe a warm day energizes our soul

A left jab lands beautifully

Only it wasn’t yours

It’s the one you couldn’t get out of the way of

Your right misses the lesser-experienced foe

The foe was a new day against your older mind, body, and soul

Then the dirtiest of tricks happens.

A direct hit in the gut, the back, legs, head, and foot

You’re going down

The shame is sometimes we didn’t feel the pain right away

All of a sudden, we are left wondering what happened

More pain, wrinkles, weight, and loss of mobility

A barrage of inner insults says, “You’re done; you don’t have it anymore.”

Somehow you summon all your inner strength from a biased image of a glorious past

Your mind turns back the clock

The narrowest vision of vanity and

self-respecting pride saves you

I’ll be back

I’ll be back

You end up on your back

What a Fool believes

I need to work harder at being my old self

We always think we can

Just like an old boxer who can’t quit, won’t retire

We always think we have another season

Just a few more turns

Another fight

One more round

Then one day, you see yourself in someone as you were

We see ourselves in many ways through the lives of those we admire

In the last days and times, we see our mentors and heroes, people we admire, and see them

near the end, and then, thee end.

We live on with the memories.

We always think we can

Just like an old boxer who can’t quit, won’t retire

We always think we have another season

Just a few more turns

Another fight

One more round

Alvin L. A. Horn is a national award-winning author of eight novels. He was born in the Northwest and credits his writing to his mother, who made him go to the library, and the “little gray-haired Jewish lady, the librarian,” a concentration camp survivor, for introducing him to writers such as Richard Wright and Zora Neale Hurston. Upon reading Nikki Giovanni’s work, Alvin knew he wanted to be a writer of love stories, social commentary, and poetry. Alvin is a retired teacher but continues to work with at-risk kids.

📸 Featured image attributed to Marco Pro Campos (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license).

