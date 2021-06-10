Juneteenth 2021 in Seattle: A Guide to Local Events

by Emerald Staff

Emerald staff rounded up local Juneteenth events so you and yours can easily find ways to participate both in person and virtually in celebrations, storytimes, cooking classes, and so much more!

Virtual Events

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week — Interactive Storytime: ‘Lift Every Voice’ with Interactive Art Session

Date: Sunday, June 13

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Art Kit Pickup: June 12 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

“Tune in for a very special Juneteenth Week Interactive Storytime!

“To kick off the NAAM’s Juneteenth Week, join NAAM, Seattle Sounders FC + Rave Foundation for a new, culturally relevant story read aloud. Former Seattle Sounders FC player & Broadcast Analyst Steve Zakuani will read Sing a Song: How Lift Every Voice and Sing Inspired Generations by Kelly Starling Lyons, followed by an interactive art session led by Teddy ‘Stat’ Phillips.

“Art will be displayed online through the Seattle Sounders FC & Rave Foundation ‘Goals for Art’ program.

“Anyone who wants a free art kit can pick them up at NAAM on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artwork will be featured online in a Goals for Art gallery.”

For more information and to reserve an art kit, please visit the NAAM website.

Left: Annette Gordon-Reed; Right: Marcus Harrison Green

The History and Future of Juneteenth: Annette Gordon-Reed with Marcus Harrison Green

Date: Monday, June 14

Time: 7:30–9 p.m.

Cost: $5

“In conversation with South Seattle Emerald’s Marcus Harrison Green, Annette Gordon-Reed weaves together American history, dramatic family chronicle, and searing episodes of memoir chronicled in her book On Juneteenth.

“She recounts the origins of the date in Texas and the enormous hardships that African Americans have endured since and explains how, from the earliest presence of Black people in Texas, African Americans played an integral role in the state’s story. She demonstrates that the slave- and race-based economy not only defined the fractious era of Texas independence but indeed caused the Mexican American and Civil Wars.

“Don’t miss this urgent program for an essential revision of conventional renderings of history, one that starkly reminds us that the fight for equality is demanding and ongoing.

“Presented by Town Hall Seattle and the Northwest African American Museum.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for this event, please visit the NAAM website.

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week — Juneteenth: Lift Every Voice

Date: Tuesday, June 15

Time: 7–8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

“This year, 10 leading Black museums and historical institutions from coast to coast will join forces for BLKFREEDOM.org to commemorate Juneteenth, the day that the Emancipation Proclamation was officially enforced, ending enslavement in Texas.

“The annual collaboration has produced a film documenting the national exploration of the deep-rooted anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” through the eyes of historic museums and anthropologists from across the United States.”

For more information and to watch the event, please visit the NAAM website.

Celebrating Juneteenth — Inclusivity in the Coffee Industry

Date: Wednesday, June 16

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Cost: Free

“On Juneteenth week, Seattle Good Business Network would like to invite you to join us and Edward McFields, owner of NoirePack Inc. and member of Seattle Good Business Network, as we discuss with Boon Boona‘s owner Efrem Fesaha and Campfire Coffee Co’s founder Quincy Henry about the barriers of entry for minorities in the coffee business, the ins and outs of operating a coffee enterprise, community service, and advice to BIPOC entrepreneurs looking to pursue a career in the coffee industry.

“Seattle is notably the epicenter for various specialty coffee roasters. A city recognized by its star lineup of specialty roasters, not to mention Seattle, is headquarters to Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee. Over the years, specialty coffee has become a significant part of Seattle’s identity, and the city has created its own coffee culture.

“However, the coffee community, though, reflects neither the diversity of the origins of coffee nor the pluralism of the city. This is not solely in Seattle, but it cascades to other major coffee cities in America. Nevertheless, there are hidden jewels in this coveted industry shifting the discourse surrounding this popular beverage. We’re excited to get to talk with two of these industry leaders!”

For more information and to register for Celebrating Juneteenth — Inclusivity in the Coffee Industry, please visit seattlegood.org.

Photo of Carol Anderson, author of ‘The Second’

Carol Anderson, ‘The Second’ Book Event with Christopher Sebastian Parker

Date: Wednesday, June 16

Time: 5–6:30 p.m.

Cost: Zoom Admission $5, Zoom Admission + The Second $31

“Award-winning author and Emory University professor, historian Carol Anderson pays a welcome Seattle return, albeit in virtual form, for her timely new book, The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America (Bloomsbury USA). She is to be joined here in conversation with University of Washington political science professor and author Christopher Sebastian Parker.

“Presented by Elliott Bay Book Company and the Northwest African American Museum.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the NAAM website.

ELEVATE (v.) Raise or Lift to a Higher Position

Date: Wednesday, June 16

Time: 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

“ELEVATE is a showcase of Black and Brown voices uplifting one another through the art of spoken word. This project will share untold and unseen work centered around local and national historical events, the impact of systemic racism, and individuals challenging racist ideologies. Most importantly, ELEVATE is the celebration and empowerment of the people. This event is created for the community, by the community.

“Join us as this virtual evening of raw, bold, breathtaking performances from poets of all ages, presentations by a historian, and celebrations of unsung heroes who have paved the way will be followed by a community conversation. All are invited to witness the intricate and creative program for free on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. PT.

“Presented by Seattle Theater Group and Northwest African American Museum.”

For more information about ELEVATE, please visit the Seattle Theater Group online.

Art by Yadesa Bojia

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week — 2021 Artist Collective

Date: Friday, June 18

Time: 7–8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

“Juneteenth honors and celebrates the emancipation of the enslaved people in the United States. The Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity Committee of the Space Needle & Chihuly Garden and Glass, alongside the Northwest African American Museum, One Vibe Africa, and Wa Na Wari, are celebrating this day by raising the voices of Black and African American artists in an Artist Collective broadcast premiering on Friday, June 18.

“As part of Northwest African American Museum’s Juneteenth week, the Space Needle & Chihuly Garden and Glass will introduce several amazing Black and African American artists to Seattle through a virtual show, hosted by Northwest African American Museum’s L. Patrice Bell.”

For more information about the 2021 Artist Collective, please visit spaceneedle.com.

Photo of Donna Moodie, owner of Seattle restaurant Marjori e

PCC’s Juneteenth Celebration with Donna Moodie

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 12–1 p.m.

Cost: $35

“Join Donna Moodie — owner of Seattle restaurant Marjorie — for a special Juneteenth-themed class with proceeds benefitting Byrd Barr Place. On this important day commemorating freedom, Donna will cook the dishes that she grew up with, including Jamaican Jerk Chicken (tofu option available) and Mashed Yams. She’ll also speak about the significance of having red on the table for Juneteenth as she shares her recipe for a ruby-hued Hibiscus Cooler.

“The complete menu:

Assorted Dips with Miss Marjorie’s Steel Drum Plantain Chips

Jamaican Jerk Chicken or Tofu

Mashed Yams

Sweet Potato Salad

Hibiscus Cooler

“Tickets are $35. This is a demonstration class offered live via Zoom. One spot in class is good for one kitchen. A recording will be sent after class. Class link and recipes will be sent four days before class.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for this class, please visit the PCC website.

MOHAI’s Online 1619: Resistance / Resilience / Remembrance

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Cost: Free, $5 suggested ticket price

“Celebrate Juneteenth with a special storytelling hour featuring Mr. Delbert Richardson. During this hour, Mr. Richardson will highlight the resistance of his ancestors during the periods of American chattel slavery and Jim Crow as well as focus on the resilience of Black brilliance. This online program draws from sections of the national award-winning American History Traveling Museum: The Unspoken Truths, which will be on display at MOHAI from June 18 through June 21, 2021.

“Spots are limited so register early!

“Co-presented by MOHAI and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State. Generous program support provided by Amazon.”

For more information and to register for this event, please visit the MOHAI website.

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week — NAAM’s Juneteenth Encore + Black Music Month Monday Program

Date: Monday, June 21

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Cost: Free

“Join us Monday, June 21 for NAAM’s Juneteenth Encore + Black Music Month Monday Program!

“THE E RATIO: Entertainment vs Education

“Paul Porter is a captivating speaker, thought leader, and entertainment industry veteran who empowers students to shift their behavior patterns from consuming social media and entertainment to absorbing education.

“Author of the critically acclaimed book BlackOut, Paul Porter unveils the real nature and motivations behind the music that gets played on radio and TV. Porter shares his first-hand experiences with detailed insight as an insider and decision-maker at the highest levels of the industry. A thought leader in the radio and music industry, he is a go-to expert on music, race, and culture for major media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, Entertainment Tonight, FOX News, Billboard, and Rolling Stone.

“Presented in sponsorship with Wa Na Wari and Elliott Bay Books.”

For more information, please visit the NAAM website.

In-Person Events

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week — Youth Night

Date: Thursday, June 17

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., Event begins at 8 p.m.

Location: 221 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98104

Cost: Free

“To celebrate 2021 graduates, NAAM will host Drive-In Black Graduation as part of Juneteenth Week 2021 Youth Night. This event will celebrate graduates from pre-K through college. Youth Night will also recognize the accomplishments of NAAM’s 2020 Dr. Carver Gayton Youth Curators for the amazing work that they completed in the midst of a pandemic.”

For more information and to submit a graduate to be recognized (due by June 10 at 11:59 PT) and to reserve your space at the drive-in, please visit the NAAM website.

Photo attributed to javacolleen (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license ).

MOHAI’s The Unspoken Truths

Date: Friday, June 18

Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave North, Seattle, WA 98109

Cost: Adult $22, Senior $18, Student & Military $17, Youth (14 & Under) Free

“Mr. Delbert Richardson and his national award-winning American History Traveling Museum: The Unspoken Truths is coming to MOHAI for Juneteenth! With the use of authentic artifacts, storyboards, and the ancient art of storytelling, Mr. Richardson teaches American History through an Afrocentric lens. His exhibit is broken into four sections: Mother Africa, American Chattel Slavery, The Jim Crow Era, and Still We Rise. This installation is co-presented by MOHAI and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State. Generous support provided by Amazon.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the exhibit, please visit the MOHAI website.

‘No Healing, No Peace!’ A Walking Meditation for Black Liberation

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2200 MLK Jr. Way South, Seattle, WA

“Join Nile’s Edge Healing Arts on June 19, 2021 for a guided walking meditation in Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Park (2200 MLK Jr. Way S., Seattle, WA) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This meditation is to provide participants a moment of reflection, grounding, and spiritual awareness around Juneteenth and the resilience of Black people in America.

“‘No Healing, No Peace’ will begin with an African centered libation ceremony by Orisade Awodola. The event will move forward with healing music and a guided meditation by Aishe` Keita, and a live soundscape by vocalist Porscha Shaw. The meditation will end in celebratory African drum and dance by Sumayya Diop and friends. All participants are encouraged to walk the curated path up to the top of the hill in the park, but there is a flat version available for those with mobile limitations as well. After participants finish the walking meditation they are allowed to sit on the sides and continue to meditate and listen to the music until the celebration at the end, or they can simply exit the park after the walk.”

For more information about the ‘No Healing, No Peace’ meditation walk, please visit the event webpage and check out their Facebook event page.

Phenomenal She and Game of Life First Annual Juneteenth Celebration BBQ

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Town Square Park, 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA 98003

“Come celebrate with your local community partners for a day of outdoor festivities, BBQ, mask decorating, 3-point shooting and dunk contest, and more! Can’t wait to see you there!

“If you’re interested in the 3-Point Shooting Contest or Dunk Contest, sign up through the following link.”

For more information, please visit phenomenalshe.org.

ASC’s 20th Anniversary Juneteenth Celebration

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave South, Seattle, WA 98118

“Join Atlantic Street Center (ASC) and Rainier Beach Community Center for a COVID-safe celebration of freedom with food, live music, resource tables, speakers, and special Father’s Day crafting activities!”

For more information about ASC’s 20th Anniversary Juneteenth Celebration, please visit atlanticstreetcenter.org.

It Takes a Village — Juneteenth Festival in Othello Park

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: Othello Park, 4351 S Othello Street, Seattle, WA 98118

“Juneteenth by It Takes a Village promotes community health and empowerment of those with the least power in our society and creates a unique, annual event space to celebrate Black people and learn about the Black experience while sharing in the diversity of culture that makes up our neighborhoods, connecting people to services and resources they need to live their best lives while enjoying a day spent in and with community, sharing food, ideas, goods, and more.



“We do this by bringing people together in a safe and welcoming environment for all to enjoy the talents of local artists, craftspeople, and more, and by giving people opportunities to connect to local services relevant to their well-being like jobs, health care, and housing. We provide in-depth education on the history of Juneteenth, activities for children, and encourage all event attendees to share knowledge, perspective, and ideas and make valuable connections while enjoying this joyful and educational community event.

“This year’s event will feature…

“Food | Music/Entertainment | A History Lesson | Vendors | Community Services Booths (including, but not limited to):

COVID Vaccines

Health Insurance Enrollments

ORCA Lift (get signed up!)

Dental Services

Rising Sons (SPS program info)

Direct Hiring Booths (Safeway & Swedish Medical Center)

Health Screenings

Local Political Leaders

Plus talented performers like Logic Amen, Nikkita Oliver, Washington Diamonds Drill Team & Drumline, and many more! And local vendors like Mark Womack/Deff Jemz, Tracy with paparazzi “Chasin Gems,” Clarissa of “Sweet Scorpio Design” and lots more.

For more information about the It Takes a Village Juneteenth Festival, please visit the It Takes a Village — AMSA Facebook event page.

Juneteenth flag (this version by Mike Tré), licensed by Creative Commons , Wikimedia Commons author: Saturnsorbit.

NAAM’s Juneteenth Week — Juneteenth Jamboree

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 12–6 p.m.

Location: Judkins Park, 2150 South Norman Street, Seattle, 98144

“The Northwest African American Museum and Rec’N The Streets (City of Seattle Parks & Rec) present the Juneteenth Jamboree! Full of family fun, recreation, and activity from local professional sports teams, this will be a Juneteenth that you won’t forget!

“NAAM’s Juneteenth Jamboree will feature:

Live Performances

Live Storytime

Youth Engagement with Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, and Seattle Storm

COVID-19 Vaccinations and education from Seattle Fire Department

Blood pressure screenings, mental health tools, and COVID-19 vaccine education from OneMedical

Live demonstrations, education, and horseback rides from Seattle Buffalo Soldiers

Food, Music, and More!”

For more information, to RSVP, or to register as a vendor for the Juneteenth Jamboree, please visit the NAAM website.

Blackout Healing Presents Juneteenth Yes Farm Kick Back

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 2:30–8 p.m.

Location: YES Farm – Black Farmer’s Collective, 715 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104

“Blackout Healing is back to celebrate our day of liberation. Join us for a Juneteenth kick-back and healing ritual. There will be art, an opportunity to put your hands in the dirt and explore the farm, or just come with a blanket to sit and connect.

“Anyone who identifies as Black, living a Black experience is welcome.

“Please RSVP to Mary at mary@y-we.org if you would like dinner and to attend deep roots.”

For more information and a schedule of events, please visit the Blackout Healing website.

Juneteenth Outdoor Celebration at Wa Na Wari

Date: Saturday, June 19

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Celebrate Juneteenth with Wa Na Wari outdoors in their backyard with live music, featuring BluMeadows Trio!

The event is free, and drinks are available for purchase for 21+ from Erudite & Stone.

📸 Featured Image: A young man carries a flag, as he marches, during the Juneteenth celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle, Washington, on June 19, 2020. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

