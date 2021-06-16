NEWS GLEAMS: County Reaches 70% Vaccination, Free Youth Tennis Clinic, SPL Reopenings, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

King County Completes 70% Vaccination, Local Health Officer’s Mask Directive to End June 29

From the source: “King County Executive Dow Constantine announced on Tuesday, June 15, that 70% of King County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series — the largest county in the nation to reach 70% among adult residents. The first vaccines were administered in King County six months ago on Dec. 16, and King County initially set a goal to vaccinate 70% of its eligible population by the end of June.

“With more than 1.3 million residents over age 16 completing their vaccine series, the community vaccination level will also end the Local Health Officer mask directive in two weeks on June 29.

“Public Health – Seattle & King County will continue working to close vaccination disparities with outreach to communities that remain under the 70% threshold, including areas of south King County as well as the Black and Hispanic communities.”



For more information about the King County Indoor Masking Directive, visit the following Public Health – Seattle & King county webpage.

Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Applications Open!

From the source: “The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) portal for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applications is still open for theaters, museums, and talent representatives!

“The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

“Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

“Eligible entities for the SVOG program include live venue operators or promoters; theatrical producers; live performing arts organization operators; museum operators; motion picture theater operators (including owners); and talent representatives.”

For more information about SBA’s SVOG program and to apply, visit the following webpage.

Image attributed to AvgeekJoe Productions via Flickr (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license ).

Mount Baker Station Area Development Survey Now Open for Community Members!

From the source: “The Mount Baker Station Area has been the focus of several community planning efforts over the past decade. Since completion of the Link light rail station and the update to the North Rainier Neighborhood Plan, the City has been working with agency partners on investments in safer streets, affordable housing, business development, and open space improvements as steps toward realizing the community’s vision of a safe, vibrant, and equitable town center.

“The Seattle Office of Planning & Community Development and Sound Transit invite community members to take their online survey by June 23 to share your feedback on site design ideas for the Mount Baker Station area! The survey is available in English, Amharic, Cambodian (Khmer), Lao, Oromo, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese.

“You can also share input by participating in an online Q&A session hosted by the City of Seattle and Sound Transit today, Wednesday, June 16 at 12-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Details and webinar links can be found on the Office of Housing’s Mount Baker Station Area Development webpage.

“For more information about the station area development, please visit the Office of Housing’s website or email Bin Jung at bin.jung@seattle.gov.”

King County Council Proposes Funding for Gun Violence Prevention Program

Last week, the King County Executive’s office announced the creation of the Regional Peacekeepers Collective, a coalition that brings together community organizations in partnership with County government to help stop a rise in gun violence, especially in South King County. Elizabeth Turnbull wrote about the effort in a story published at the Emerald this week, and on Tuesday, June 15, the King County Council announced a proposal to boost the Collective with $1.4 million in funding:

From the source: “King County’s public health approach to ending gun violence will expand the Regional Peacekeepers Collective, which includes partnerships with community groups around the county including White Center and Skyway, under a new emergency budget proposal by King County Executive Dow Constantine.

“The emergency budget amendment, sponsored by King County Councilmember Joe McDermott, will include $1.47 million in investments to curbing gun violence through data-driven identification of the groups and neighborhoods at the highest risk of being involved in a shooting, increased community engagement, and increasing community staffing with employees to connect community members to services and support opportunities.

“‘Stopping the gun violence our community witnessed last weekend in the Central District, White Center, and Pioneer Square requires more than just a criminal justice response — it requires the upstream, public health-based interventions we know can help unwind conflict and prevent future tragedies,’ said Executive Constantine.”

Amy Yee Tennis Clinics Sign-Ups Now Open!

From the source: “The Amy Yee Tennis Foundation is pleased to announce that the FREE legacy tennis clinics for kids is happening this year! The program will run on Saturday mornings July 10, 17, 24, and 31. This is an opportunity for children ages 5–10 to learn the game of tennis in a safe and supportive environment. The number of participants will be limited, so sign-up today!

“To register, fill out the following 2021 Amy Yee Tennis Clinic Sign-Up form.”

37th District Democrats Make Endorsements

The Emerald’s Sharon Maeda patiently watched the online meeting of the 37th District Democrats in South Seattle to decide on their endorsements in upcoming primary election.

They supported Carmen Rivera for Renton City Council and Teresa Mosqueda for Seattle City Council position 8. It arrived at an unclear and acrimonious result in the city council at-large position, since technically the Democrats said they could not endorse Nikkita Oliver since she’s not a member of that party (this was disputed, and though Brianna Thomas received the highest number of votes, she did not receive the necessary 60% for an endorsement). Similarly, Lorena Gonzalez received the highest number of votes in the mayoral endorsement, but failed to reach the 60% mark for an endorsement. Michelle Sarju was endorsed for Seattle School Board Position 5.

Image attributed to javacolleen via Flickr (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license ).

Seattle’s Central Library and More South Seattle Branches Reopening Next Week

From the source: “On Tuesday, June 22, the glass and steel walls of The Seattle Public Library’s (SPL) Central Library will fill with visitors for the first time in 15 months when three levels of the internationally acclaimed building reopen to patrons. Nine other SPL branches will also reopen the week of June 21.

“The Columbia, Delridge, Greenwood, High Point, International District/Chinatown, Magnolia, Queen Anne, South Park and University branches all join the Library’s growing list of reopened locations.

“Patrons can browse books, pick up available holds, use computers or Wi-Fi, speak to Library staff, charge devices, and more at these locations beginning the week of June 21. A complete list of reopening dates and operating hours is provided below. Meeting rooms, study rooms, and in-person programs are not yet available at these locations. Masks remain a requirement for all patrons and staff in Library spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement remains mandated for all Washington libraries, as well as all City of Seattle buildings, and will continue until further notice.

“Newly reopened libraries will operate on the following schedule:

Central Library (Levels 1, 3, and 5) Reopening: Tuesday, June 22 Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Columbia Branch Reopening: Tuesday, June 22 Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays

Delridge Branch Reopening: Wednesday, June 23 Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

High Point Branch Reopening: Wednesday, June 23 Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; 12 to 6 p.m. Sundays

International District/Chinatown Branch Reopening: Sunday, June 27 Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 12 to 6 p.m. Sundays

South Park Branch Reopening: Thursday, June 24 Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays



“For more information about SPL In-Building Services at reopened libraries, visit spl.org/inbuilding. For a complete list of hours and services at each branch, check out spl.org/hours-and-locations.”

Editors’ Note: An earlier version of this article referred to Michelle Sarju as “Michel” Sarju. The article was updated on 06/16/2021 to correct the error.

