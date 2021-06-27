Photo Essay: Finding Refuge From the Heat

by Susan Fried
Even jumping in Lake Washington isn’t going to be enough to stay cool in what weather reports are calling historic triple-digit temperatures that have hit Seattle this weekend and will continue through next week. Lake Washington and other local lakes will be overflowing with people seeking relief from the scorching heat.
As a result of the National Weather Service forecasting excessive heat from Friday June 25 through Tuesday June 29, the City of Seattle is opening more than 30 “cooling centers” around the city, including libraries, community centers and emergency shelters. The City is also partnering with several malls and movie theaters to offer promotions to people who stop by to cool off. No purchase required — everyone is invited to take advantage of the air conditioning in local malls. In addition to the cooling centers, people can seek relief at local pools, spray parks, and wading pools.
During the heatwave it’s critical to check on friends and neighbors — especially those with health conditions and the elderly — drink lots of water and if possible find an air conditioned place or a body of water to escape to during the day.
In the meantime, you can check out photos I captured of South Seattlites doing their best to escape the heat and have fun while doing it.
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: A boy swims to a ball in Lake Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried)
