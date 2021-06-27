PONGO POETRY: The Trick of Anger

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are youth of color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry here.

GOOCHIES LIFE

by a young person, age 16

Anger is like a heartbeat pumping

Anger is like a steaming hot gun that just got fired

and smoke is still coming out

Angry because the world views me as a misfit

Angry because the only way I can survive

is by the gun

or by pumping bloody fists

Angry because if you ask for help

it only makes it worse

Maybe anger won’t always be the same

Maybe there is a new day for me when I can restart

Maybe anger won’t always have to be felt

by hot metal ripping through flesh

THE TRICK OF ANGER

by a young person, age 17

Anger is a fire

Anger is not knowing how to think

Anger is only focused on one thing

Angry like when I lose at basketball

Angry because people lied to me,

like when they said I was going to get out in a year

Angry because I’m not being respected

Maybe someday my anger will think before fire can spread

Maybe there is a new day for me

when I can hold anger like a basketball,

I can throw it away, I can pick it up or drop it,

pass it, dribble it, down and up, step back and shoot

Maybe anger was tricking me.

THE WAY ANGER AFFECTS ME

by a young person, age 17

Anger is an emotion that does more harm than good.

Instead of having a simple conversation,

things tend to get out of control.

Anger is a virus that spreads from one place to another.

Anger is an emotion that’s always lurking beneath the surface,

And when it comes out it’s like a forest fire—

it burns everything.

Angry because I feel like I don’t have any control,

and because I didn’t have that control,

I couldn’t speak up for myself.

Angry because things begin to pile up on top of each other,

like dust on a windowsill.

Angry because court keeps getting pushed back,

because the prosecutor keeps saying he needs more time,

and I think he should have been ready already.

I’ve been here for a year and a half.

Maybe anger won’t always dictate my moves,

like a puppeteer.

Maybe there is a new day for me when I’m released.

I’ll get to go back to the park and play basketball.

Maybe anger one day will disappear,

like water down a drain.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!