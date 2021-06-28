PHOTO ESSAY: Dragon Fest Food Walk Showcases Local Asian Cuisine

by Ronnie Estoque

The smoldering heat did not deter Dragon Fest Food Walk attendees from visiting a variety of Asian restaurants on Saturday, June 26, in Chinatown-International District. The event featured Asian cuisine deals ranging from $2 to $8, and lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Previous Dragon Fest events have featured restaurants with food stands and merchants lined alongside South King Street, but this year a food walk was deemed more reasonable due to COVID-19 and the heat by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), who organized the event. CIDBIA is planning several more food walks throughout the summer in the neighborhood to spur more community support for locally owned restaurants that are rebounding from the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic.

Event attendees line up in front of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area tent to learn more about food deals restaurants were having during the day. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

The Fantuan Delivery Seattle table sold cold beverages for event attendees to help brace the heat. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Chung Chun Rice Dog was a big hit during the Dragon Fest Food Walk with the line consistently long throughout the day. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Food item from Chung Chun Rice Dog. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Dragon Fest Food Walk attendees line up outside Hood Famous Cafe + Bar for Filipino pastries and refreshing beverages. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Beverage from Hood Famous Cafe + Bar. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Dragon Fest Food Walk attendees stay in the shade at Hing Hay Park to enjoy their food away from the heat. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Dochi, located inside of Uwajimaya, specializes in gluten-free mochi doughnuts and was a popular choice for Dragon Fest Food Walk attendees. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

A customer orders refreshing poké from goPoké during the Dragon Fest Food Walk. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Food item from goPoké. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

A Kau Kau Restaurant employee prepares to slice some roasted barbeque duck. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Food item from Kau Kau Restaurant. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Ronnie Estoque is a Seattle-based storyteller and aspiring documentarian. He is driven to uplift marginalized voices in the South Seattle community through his writing, photography, and videography. You can keep up with his work by following his Twitter and Instagram.

📸 Featured Image: The 2021 Dragon Fest Food Walk allowed attendees to walk to different Asian restaurants to try their cuisine. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

