PHOTO ESSAY: Taking B(l)ack Pride

by Chloe Collyer
Despite a historic heatwave and serious security concerns, this year’s Taking B(l)ack Pride event continued on with huge success. On one of Seattle’s hottest days ever, hundreds gathered at Jimmy Hendrix Park to celebrate Pride Month, and specifically the contributions of BIPOC people in the LGBTQ rights movement, hence the name Taking B(l)ack Pride.
The event has become a nationally trending topic after disputes around a request for a reparation-based entrance fee system. But nothing could have stopped the second annual Taking B(l)ack Pride event. Black performers showed no sign of heat exhaustion while on stage and continued well after the sun set.
“I felt like I was at Brooklyn again at AfroPunk,” says one performer.
Event organizers plan on returning next year.
Chloe Collyer (they/them) is a documentarian, a photographer, and a fifth-generation Seattle-ite who divides time between working as a photojournalist and teaching photography to kids. Chloe is currently working on a personal project reporting on youth activism in the Seattle area. You can view their work at http://www.chloecollyer.com.
📸 Featured Image: A group of Black masc queers pose for a photo at Taking B(l)ack Pride. (Photo: Chole Collyer)
Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!
You must log in to post a comment.