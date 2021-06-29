PHOTO ESSAY: Taking B(l)ack Pride

by Chloe Collyer

Despite a historic heatwave and serious security concerns, this year’s Taking B(l)ack Pride event continued on with huge success. On one of Seattle’s hottest days ever, hundreds gathered at Jimmy Hendrix Park to celebrate Pride Month, and specifically the contributions of BIPOC people in the LGBTQ rights movement, hence the name Taking B(l)ack Pride.

The event has become a nationally trending topic after disputes around a request for a reparation-based entrance fee system. But nothing could have stopped the second annual Taking B(l)ack Pride event. Black performers showed no sign of heat exhaustion while on stage and continued well after the sun set.

“I felt like I was at Brooklyn again at AfroPunk,” says one performer.

Event organizers plan on returning next year.

Event host Ms. Briqhouse addresses the crowd and encourages everyone to tip generously. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Local burlesque performer Ganesha gets sprayed down with water during their performance in the first half of Taking B(l)ack Pride. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Da Qween of Everything performs on stage. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A couple of people pose for a portrait. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A person wears a rainbow Black Lives Matter mask. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Seattle drag performer Beyonce St. James defies the heat in a floor length sequin dress. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Host Ms. BriqHouse (right) and artist J Rycheal (left). (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Seattle rapper and performer Blunt Weapons. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A beautiful Black person in a gold bikini and flower headdress. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Youth performer Haley Graves performs an original song. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A person with dreads using a wheelchair moves across the dancefloor at Taking B(l)ack Pride. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A performer whips their braids as they dance on stage. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Rapper Taylar Elizzabeth jumps while performing. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A crowd jumps and dances while listening to performers. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Laine Littlejohn laughs under a rainbow umbrella before competing in the evening’s ballroom event. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

A person in roller skates and a mesh crop top gets sprayed with water. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Deaf and blind attendees enjoying the event in the ASL tent. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Artist and transit activist Yes Segura and friend pose for a photo. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Seattle artists Combat Mommy and Dante Zoe. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Chloe Collyer (they/them) is a documentarian, a photographer, and a fifth-generation Seattle-ite who divides time between working as a photojournalist and teaching photography to kids. Chloe is currently working on a personal project reporting on youth activism in the Seattle area. You can view their work at http://www.chloecollyer.com.

📸 Featured Image: A group of Black masc queers pose for a photo at Taking B(l)ack Pride. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!