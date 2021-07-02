Record-Setting Heat Wave Scorches King County, Especially in Areas Without Trees

by Jack Russillo

After a record-setting heat wave blasted the Pacific Northwest this past weekend, maxing out at 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle on Monday, more normal temperatures have settled into the Puget Sound region.

Around Seattle, the heat caused disruptions in various ways. Seattle Public Schools closed meal sites on Monday; WSDOT closed parts of I-5 and I-90 to make repairs due to the concrete “buckling” under the extreme heat, and Seattle Parks and Recreation closed an indoor pool because of high temperatures inside the building. There was also a series of power outages across the city, with many residents of southeast Seattle losing power. At least two deaths occurred due to drownings likely complicated by heat exposure during the multi-day extreme heat event.

I-90 is experiencing pavement buckling in places due to the extreme heat. Two left lanes are closed eastbound, five miles east of North Bend. Use the right lanes and reduce your speed. pic.twitter.com/eINRFOEORm — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) June 29, 2021

While the City and other institutions provided some aid in preparation for the hot weather, only so much could be done to mitigate the searing temperatures brought on by the thermal dome hovering over the city. And climate and ocean scientist Sarah Myhre thinks that it wasn’t just the dome that allowed the heat to be so destructive.

“At the core, this is about a culture that believes that some places and some people can be sacrificed for the consumptive, capitalistic demolition of land and resources,” said Myhre in a phone interview with the Emerald. “People and neighborhoods that have been sacrificed have a myriad of existing infrastructural and social contexts that make them much more vulnerable to the heatwave. That has to do with the built environment, where there’s no green space or air conditioning or the insulation in the buildings themselves.”

“The impacts are additive,” continued Myhre, who is the executive director of the Rowan Institute. “They don’t sit outside of each other. You add in the built environment issues to the public health effects, along with the economic constraints that people are already under, and people stay in the crosshairs of multiple compounding pressures that are systemic and structural.”

While cooler, more typical weather is forecasted for Seattle’s immediate future, the lack of an adequate built environment across the entire city will continue to affect different parts of the city.

A project from King County recently demonstrated that ground-level temperatures are significantly higher in areas with paved landscapes, less tree cover, and more industrial activity compared to less urbanized areas. The data showed that more urbanized areas, with hard landscapes instead of natural groundcover, reached temps as high as 20 degrees hotter than areas with less pavement and more vegetation. At a time when the temperature soared more than 40 degrees above the average June temperature, those differences can be catastrophic, especially when coupled with the already-heightened risk of wildfires due to climate change and a lack of proactive forest management.

Industrial parts of Seattle — mostly in the Duwamish Valley — contribute only 2% of the city’s canopy cover compared to single-family residential areas, which provide 63% of our tree cover, according to a City-sponsored tree canopy assessment from 2016. As of the report’s publication, 28% of Seattle has tree coverage, short of the City’s goal to reach 30% canopy coverage by 2037. From 2007 to 2015, the assessment estimated that Seattle lost 2% of its canopy coverage. Of the more than 130 special “heritage trees” in Seattle, only 48 are south of I-90 and the only areas that are at least 5% short of their canopy coverage goals are in the city’s downtown and southern neighborhoods.

“The kind of heat event that we just lived through impacts the totality of the terrestrial systems: the tinder on forest floors, water storage systems, the ways that meltwater is going to proceed throughout the summer,” said Myhre. “Everything in an ecosystem is connected by these fine strands of life, temperature, movement of nutrients and water, and the seasonality of it all. And so when you push the system that is so finely coupled and tethered together, like the Puget Sound lowlands or the foothills of the Cascades, those fine tethers break because you push the system outside of its limits to respond. This is at the core of the ethical and philosophical lessons that we’re learning here.”

The same assessment that found that Seattle has been losing its canopy coverage also found that there tend to be more People of Color and with lower incomes in census tracts with less tree canopy, which are mostly in Seattle’s South End.

The lessons, spurred on by climate change, says Myhre, will continue to present themselves to us, and our society needs to adjust its modus operandi for how to more equitably deal with the consequences of climate change.

“We need investments in massive public works to build or retrofit infrastructure to help people out where they are and to invest in community safety,” said Myhre. “The scale of effort that is needed is massive and the ambition absolutely needs to match that. At every single level of city planning, the City needs to divest from fossil fuel infrastructure and it has to divest from this car-centric, asphalt-centric prioritization. It has to pivot to caring and repairing for the people in the place of the city. We need cooling centers and smoke centers that large portions of the population can go to. Right now, we’re relying on malls — how ridiculous is this latest example of disaster capitalism, that people flee to malls to get away from the smoke, fire, and heat that’s precipitated by the climate crisis? It’s nonsensical and it’s really horrific.”

Regarding the region’s dearth of trees, King County’s 3 Million Trees initiative that launched this year will focus on areas “where there is the greatest need for urban tree canopy, aligning with the County’s 30-Year Forest Plan” according to the King County website. Seattle households can also acquire free trees through the Trees For Neighborhood program, which opens its application process on July 12. Seattle Tree Consulting also has a program that delivers and plants trees for free around the city.

Seattle residents can check the regulations for managing their local trees on the City of Seattle’s website.

Jack Russillo has been reporting in Western Washington since 2013. He covers the environment, social justice, and other topics that affect a sustainable and equitable future. He currently lives in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

📸 Featured Image: A boy gets ready to dive into Lake Washington from a pier at Mount Baker Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

