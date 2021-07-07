NEWS GLEAMS: South King County Vaccine Pop-Ups, Composting Classes, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Photo by Marisol Benitez on Unsplash.

South King County COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Schedule

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated for COVID-19, you can receive it free by contacting your doctor, or by visiting one of several south King County pop-up clinics run by Public Health – Seattle & King County:

Friday, July 9, 1:00–5:30 p.m.

Lutheran Community Services NW – Refugee, 12608 SE 240th St., Kent, (in partnership with Lutheran Community Services and Masjid Al-Quba)

Vaccine Offered: Pfizer

Monday, July 12, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Multi-Service Center, 1200 S 336th St., Federal Way, (in partnership with Multi-Service Center / Medical Teams International)

Vaccine Offered: Moderna

Wednesday, July 14, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Multi-Service Center, UW Valley Medical Center, 515 W Harrison St. Kent.

Vaccine offered: Pfizer

For more information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine in King County visit, https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/vaccine/schedule.aspx or call 206-477-3977.

Facebook event flyer for the “All About Composting” class hosted by The Beet Box.

The Beet Box Hosts Composting Class July 10

From the event sponsor: “Composting is a way to re-purpose food waste, keeping it out of landfills and reducing your environmental impact. Compost helps gardens grow by returning nutrients to the soil. Learn more about composting and how to do it yourself!

“Join us on July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at New Holly Market Garden for Food Waste Composting: Build a Worm Bin! Learn how to build a composting worm bin out of simple materials. This type of bin can even be used in an apartment to recycle your food scraps!

“Can’t make it? We also have another class on July 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Rainier Beach Learning Garden.”

For more information, visit The Beet Box’s Facebook event page.

Job Openings at The Royal Room

The Royal Room in Columbia City will open its doors again for live music shows in September, and to prepare, they’re now hiring!

From The Royal Room Facebook page: “The Royal Room, in partnership with the South Hudson Music Project, will reopen for live music, food, and beverage on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

“We are currently looking to fill positions for general manager, floor staff, music booker, sound engineers and door person(s). Please contact us at workattheroyalroom@theroyalroomseattle.com

“Looking forward to seeing everyone soon!”

For more information, visit The Royal Room’s Facebook page.

Flyer for Brazil Center’s Arts Globo “Video Production, Audio Production, and Songwriting” classes.

Brazil Center’s Arts Globo Free Summer Classes!

This summer Brazil Center is offering free summer classes in video production, audio production, and songwriting as part of their Arts Globo program!

From Brazil Center: “Students will have a chance to enhance their skills in a joint effort to compose music as well as direct, produce, film, and edit audio and video projects by using their camera phones, iPads, and computers. All three online classes work in collaboration and are taught by teaching artists Bunnie Marie Moore, Ernest Laconic Wingo, and Jeff Santos.

“Classes are open to ages 9–12 and are held on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 12 to Aug. 9 (8 classes total), 3–5 p.m. Families will also be compensated for satisfactory student attendance.”

For more information and to register for classes, visit Brazil Center’s Arts Globo webpage.

Job Opening: Skyway Community Van Coordinator

From King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay’s email newsletter: “King County Department of Local Services is seeking a Skyway Community Van Coordinator to provide administrative and project support for the Skyway Community Van Program. This role requires public outreach for the Community Van program, recruitment of riders and volunteer drivers, trip scheduling and coordinating, tracking, and reporting on ridership and interaction with the organization at all levels as well as external partners. This position will provide residents with information about public transportation options available in their community.

“The application is open until July 20, 2021. First round of interviews are tentatively scheduled for the week of August 2, 2021. Click here for the Skyway Community Van Coordinator position description and application information.”

