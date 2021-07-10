Intentionalist: Local Spots for Ice Cold Summer Treats

by Kristina Rivera

Intentionalist is built on one simple idea: where we spend our money matters. We make it easy to find, learn about, and support small businesses and the diverse people behind them through everyday decisions about where we eat, drink, and shop. #SpendLikeItMatters

We are experiencing the gorgeous time of year that makes all of Washington’s gray days worth it: summer in the PNW.

It’s also the time of year where frozen treats, whether it’s banana pudding ice cream, mangonadas, or durian soft serve, just taste better on hot summer days.

As COVID-19 restrictions lift and temperatures rise (hopefully not into the triple digits this time), we encourage you to treat yourself to something frozen and delicious at a local business.

Where we treat ourselves matters, so here are three Seattle-area spots where you can grab a frozen treat this summer.

Owner Ashanti Mayfield (middle) and her daughters Ashima (left) and Soulé (right) Robinson inside Creamy Cone Cafe in Rainier Beach. (Photo: Jennie Nichols)

Creamy Cone Cafe

When Creamy Cone Cafe opened its doors in June 2021, it brought family fun and locally-made ice cream to Rainier Beach. Owner Ashanti Mayfield started her ice cream shop because she saw her community’s need for more fun local spots that anybody in her neighborhood could walk to. Ashanti’s family outings and treat-yourself occasions have always involved ice cream, so the frozen treat was the perfect avenue to channel her creativity. Ashanti and her family run Creamy Cone Cafe together and offer a little something for everyone. They have 12 rotating ice cream flavors — including vegan options like Piña Colada and Rocky Road that are actually rich and creamy — fresh waffle cones, milkshakes, and espresso drinks.

Ashanti said her favorite ice cream flavor at Creamy Cone Cafe is the Banana Pudding — a flavor that was inspired by her family. Ashanti’s grandfather and his brothers had a lifelong feud over who made the best banana pudding, which made the dessert a staple in her household.

“I just feel extremely blessed. There’s no other way to put it. I give all glory to God and am super appreciative for my family coming and helping as much as they are … It just feels good that people are coming in excited and ready to support, and I just hope this all continues. I hope I can expand my team, my hours, and the days that we’re open so that we can continuously keep families happy out here.” — Ashanti Mayfield

Jazzy’s Antojitos & Gelatinas owners Joselyn Chavez (left) and Jazmin Becerra (right) with their antojitos. (Photo: Jazzy’s Antojitos & Gelatinas)

Jazzy’s Antojitos & Gelatinas

Jazzy’s Antojitos & Gelatinas in Renton serves up popular, nostalgia-inducing Mexican street foods and snacks, like beautiful gelatinas, chamoy gomitas, mangonadas, fresas con crema, and more. Jazmin Becerra originally opened her snack shop in July 2020 and was later joined by her lifelong friend Joselyn Chavez to help run Jazzy’s. Jazmin said she was inspired to start her business as a way to support her family and pave her own way to success — one that didn’t look like a traditional career path. Both Jazmin and Joselyn come from families who emigrated from Mexico and El Salvador respectively. Jazmin is also a DACA recipient and has been vocal about sharing her experience and story so she can connect with and support her community.

It was hard for Jazmin to pick, but her favorite frozen treat at Jazzy’s is the mangonada — a sweet and spicy blended mango drink with tangy chamoy and garnished with tamarind candy.

“We can’t connect if we can’t share our stories. Being able to share my story with my community and knowing that they can relate to it, it’s always the most rewarding.” — Jazmin Becerra

Chef Muhammad Fairoz Rashed (left) and Katie Pohl (right) behind the counter at SUSU Dessert Bar in the Chinatown-International District. (Photo: Intentionalist)

SUSU Dessert Bar

After years of building a cult following with their rolled ice cream at Seattle-area farmers markets, Katie Pohl and Chef Muhammad “Fai” Fairoz Rashed pivoted to pastry and opened SUSU Dessert Bar in the Chinatown-International District in April 2020. The most important thing you can do when you stop by the window at SUSU is to come with an open mind. Each weekend, Chef Fai cooks up a different and inventive “chef’s choice” bakery menu using classic French techniques while showcasing his Singaporean roots. Blueberry lemon ricotta cake with miso cream, strawberry lychee tea cake, and curry potato flatbread (that all look as beautiful as they sound) are just some of the past baked goods Chef Fai has put on the menu. To go along with their rotating selection of pastries, SUSU Dessert Bar also offers wine and beer to go as well as tea, Vietnamese coffee, Thai iced tea, and more.

For a summer treat, you can find durian soft serve made entirely in house using fresh durian at SUSU Dessert Bar. As far as the future is concerned, Katie said they plan on expanding past their pastry window and opening as a dessert bar with a savory menu featuring French and Singaporean food as well as plated desserts. But don’t worry, the pastries will be here to stay.

“One of the greatest compliments that any chef can get is someone who wants to come back and eat at your restaurant. We have the same people who come week after week, and it’s been nice to see that community grow.” — Katie Pohl

Kristina Rivera is the marketing and communications coordinator at Intentionalist. She graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in journalism and public relations and has worked with organizations ranging from local nonprofits to global PR firms.

📸 Featured Image: SUSU Dessert Bar’s durian soft serve made from scratch. (Photo: SUSU Dessert Bar)

