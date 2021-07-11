PONGO POETRY: When Someone Really Listens to Me

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry.

LEAVE ME ALONE

by a young person, age 15

I remember the last time I saw you

It was a laugh

It was the smell of perfume

It was when I would wake up

And it was when I would sleep

It was like something so real

I miss you

I hate you

I fiend you

But whatever

This time I forgot you

I woke up and you weren’t there

I slept

You left

Or did I leave?

WHEN SOMEONE REALLY LISTENS TO ME*

Group poem by mentors & youth at CSTC

They understand that I need to talk,

and I feel gratitude.

I feel like I’m flying through a blue sunny sky,

letting the clouds of past hate leave my soul,

feeling all the rude remarks melt away

like ice cream on a hot summer day,

welcoming waves of love and support

into my life,

like an ocean of happiness crashing

onto a land of war and anger,

bringing peace for the moment being.

When someone really listens to me,

I feel a connection

that makes me feel safe and seen,

even if life is hard.

Things are going to be okay.

When someone really listens to me,

they hear my words, not clouded or distorted.

They will see the forgiveness I desire.

When someone really listens to me,

I feel warm and welcomed

and that I’m exactly where I am supposed to be.

When someone really listens to me,

it’s the most real I feel.

I feel wanted and loved and worthy.

When someone really listens to me,

the knot in my abdomen begins to loosen

like a pile of tangled yarn.

It wraps in a ball

ordered, light,

quiet,

and ready.

*After “When Someone Deeply Listens to You” by John Fox

WHEN I WAS 13

by a young person, age 15

I remember a time when I was 13

when I was discovered

when I started

to find

to feel

to regret

to remember

to acknowledge

to have myself

to be

to know pretty

to know it hurts to love myself

to sing

Dedicated to my mother.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

