Suspect Booked In Death Of Horace Lorenzo Anderson

by Ashley Archibald

A person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in last year’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) was arrested and booked into King County Jail Monday afternoon, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced on Twitter.

SPD and U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Marcel Long in Des Moines, Washington on murder charges connected to the June 20, 2020 shooting death of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, 19. Long was booked into King County jail on $2 million bail Monday afternoon.Prosecutors said that Long fled the state after Anderson died.

Anderson’s mother, Donnitta Sinclair, filed a civil-rights lawsuit in federal court in April claiming that the decision to abandon SPD’s East Precinct in the heart of Capitol Hill created “a foreseeable danger.” The lawsuit alleged “botched communication” between SPD and the Seattle Fire Department prevented Anderson from receiving emergency medical services, although an ambulance was less than two blocks away.

Volunteers drove Anderson to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

The series of events that led to police decamping from their own precinct came under scrutiny last week when KUOW published a detailed timeline pieced together through records requests that blamed Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey, the incident commander.

Lorenzo Anderson’s mother Donnitta Sinclair revives a hug from a cousin during the celebration of Lorenzo’s life, July 2 at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)