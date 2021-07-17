Chino Y Chicano Podcast: Girmay Zahilay

by Enrique Cerna and Matt Chan

A couple of retired guys that spent their careers making television dish on the good, bad, and ridiculousness of life for People of Color in America. They tear apart the news of the week, explore the complexities of race, and talk to people far more interesting than they will ever be.

Girmay Zahilay joins the Chino Y Chicano to talk about his first year and a half on the King County Council. It has been a rollercoaster of crises from COVID-19 to police violence and racial justice protests, a growing homelessness and gun violence problem, and now a reopening of the state as vaccination efforts continue. Zahilay reflects on a council experience that so far has been full of emotion, and unpredictability.

The Chino is Matt Chan, who made his mark in the cable television industry by creating the hit reality series “Hoarders.” The Chicano is Enrique Cerna, a long time Seattle broadcast journalist who managed to survive the television business for more than 40 years without getting fired. Take a chance. Take a listen. They may tell you something interesting or just piss you off.

📸 Featured Image: King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay. (Photo: Susan Fried)

