POETRY: Learning Lyrics

by Tamara Vining

I finally learned the lyrics

at the age of 53

“About time”

whispered a line of specters

(first in line was CSh’rie)

tell me

if you know

all the lyrics, all the songs

all the bands, all the music

in the world

I’d like that job

when music comes back to me

and I can see

and hear again

and everything makes sense

the way it did

when I sang

“Truth”

and “Love

Honor and Cherish”

when I screamed at you

“Why did you die?”

the only way

I knew to ask

by singing we survived

I thought I’d find an answer

from the lyrics, in the song

as long as I could play

at 3 a.m.

my perception was it left me

no one ever was

so lost as I

in heaven

I sat in the back and cried

because I ended up

not forgotten, but

in golden seats

included

I belonged

I wrote enough

to qualify

the music

which creates

the universe

is strong

and disappear

is not

a thing it does

nothing can go wrong

when everything’s all right

and real big notes

have existed

all along

right here

Tamara Vining is a poet, fiction writer, musician, and computer programmer living in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

📸 Featured Image is based on a photo attributed to Filipe Ramos and used under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 2.0). Photo editing by Emerald staff.

