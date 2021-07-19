PHOTO ESSAY: Families Return to Union for a Reunion

by Susan Fried

More than 50 families with roots in Seattle’s Central District attended the second annual “Reunion on Union, Community Dinner and Block Party” on Saturday, July 17.

Many of the families no longer live in the area, having been displaced by gentrification, but they gathered with one another to reminisce and reconnect with old friends and neighbors.

The joy was palpable as friends and relatives hugged and greeted each other, many for the first time in years. The event included food, music and vendors.

Dozens of current and former Central District families, many forced to leave due to gentrification, gathered on Saturday, July 17, 2021, for the Second Annual Reunion on Union Community Dinner and Block Party. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Jamala Myres and Marie Kidhe celebrating during the Reunion on Union Community Dinner and Block Party on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Ervin-Smith Family joined dozens of other legacy Central District families at the Second Annual Reunion on Union. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Pasqualina Tuggle, owner of Fine Gang Apparel, and her sons Prince, 7, and Saint, 3, were one of the vendors selling their wares at the Reunion on Union. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Yvette Dinish dances during Reunion on Union. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Willard Jimerson Jr. celebrating during the Reunion on Union Community Dinner and Block Party on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Hundreds of current and former Central District families, many forced to leave due to gentrification, gathered on Saturday, July 17, 2021, for the Second Annual Reunion on Union Community Dinner and Block Party. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Deaunte Damper, Kim Harris-Mustafa, and Edd Hampton Parks pose for a photo during the Reunion on Union. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Friends Bernie Hall, Harriet Walden and W. Joye Hardiman, attend the Second Annual Reunion on Union. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Teroshua Thomas reacts to the libation ceremony during the Reunion on Union. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Karen Taylor celebrating during the Reunion on Union Community Dinner and Block Party on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Hundreds of current and former Central District families, many forced to leave due to gentrification, gathered on Saturday, July 17, 2021, for the Second Annual Reunion on Union Community Dinner and Block Party. (Photo: Susan Fried)

