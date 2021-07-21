NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccine Sites Moving (and Grooving!), Pandemic Aid for Foster Care Alumni, and More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up in Pioneer Square Offers Live Music, Kent and Auburn Clinics Move to New Locations

This Saturday, King County is sponsoring a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site accompanied by art activities and live musical performances in Occidental Square in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

From Public Health — Seattle & King County:

“When: Saturday, July 24, 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Occidental Square, 117 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104

Partner(s): City of Seattle, Downtown Seattle Association

Vaccine Offered: Pfizer, J&J

“Live music from Shaina Shepherd, Shenandoah Davis, and The Black Tones ; ‘Found Fashion ’ Exhibition from Path with Art; Free screen printing from Party Hat Gallery ; Vaccine pop-up offering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer

Schedule:

– 10:30 AM: Busking

– 11:30 AM: Totem Star (Sharmaine and Haley Graves)

– 12 PM Shenandoah Davis

– 1 PM: Shaina Shepherd

– 2 PM: The Black Tones”

In addition, PHSKC announced this week that it has moved its Kent COVID-19 vaccination site from the ShoWare Center to King County’s Kent Public Health Clinic at 25742 104th Avenue Southeast. Its vaccination site at the Auburn Outlet Collection Mall is also moving to a new location in the mall — suite 1369 — as of July 25.

From PHSKC: “At both sites, anyone 12 or older can get vaccinated for free, with no insurance or appointment needed, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.”

The Kent clinic is open for vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Auburn site offers vaccinations Sunday through Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites in King County, visit the King County website.

City of Seattle Seeks Input on Programs Benefitting Black Girls, Young Women, and Black Queer and Transgender Youth

The City of Seattle’s Department of Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) has set up two online surveys seeking feedback for proposed new funding opportunities that would benefit Black girls, Black queer and transgender youth, and young women. The survey is open for comments until 5:00 p.m. August 5.

Youth Survey (ages 10-21)

Adult Survey (ages 22+)

Pandemic Aid for Washington State Foster Care Alumni Now Available

From Treehouse, a nonprofit that advocates for racial equity in Washington’s foster care system: “After learning of the devastating effect that COVID-19 was having on youth and young adults who experienced foster care, Congress voted to provide over $400 million in emergency pandemic relief programs to current and former foster youth. Each state has different programs and eligibility requirements.

Treehouse is partnering with the Department of Children, Youth, & Families (DCYF) to distribute $1.65 million in pandemic relief funds to foster care alumni between now and September 30, 2021. The purpose of this funding is to help young adult alumni of foster care recover and stabilize from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

Are you between the ages of 23 and 26? Did you spend time in foster care after your 15th birthday?

If yes, you may be eligible for relief funding to cover expenses related to education, housing, transportation, food and much more.”

To apply, visit the Washington Foster Care Pandemic Aid website.

Metro Survey Seeks Input about Safety on Transit

From King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci’s email newsletter: “As a part of its commitment to working with the many diverse communities across our county, King County Metro Transit is looking to co-create with community a definition and vision of what it means to be safe on and at Metro facilities through its newly created Safety, Security, and Fare Enforcement (SaFE) Reform Initiative.

From July 12 through July 25, Metro is conducting a survey, asking you to help create a safer Metro.”

Cast your Vote for Othello Outdoor Movie Night

From the event sponsors: “Othello Park Pictures is partnering with Othello International Festival this August 2021 to bring the community a great summer event. Help us decide what movie to show by selecting your favorite down below!”

Submit your choice by noon Wednesday July 21.

Port of Seattle Commission Online Candidate Forum

Quiet Skies and the Beacon Hill Council are hosting an online candidate forum for the Port of Seattle Commission. Listen to candidates for the Port of Seattle Commission address issues related to the health, environmental, and climate impacts of SeaTac International Airport. The forum is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22 and pre-registration is required. Register online here.

