PONGO POETRY: Streets Come With That

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry here.

STREETS COME WITH THAT

by a young person, age 16

I never realized the streets come

with all these feelings

till I was in my cell thinking

about what the judge said after the sentence

not knowing which of my brothers

turned into a witness.

I never went into the streets for attention,

just trying to take me and my mama out the trenches.

But I keep going to jail.

Can’t help it because people keep switching.

Tryna to do good but charges keep popping up

because people keep snitching.

It’s like a double-edged sword

’cause every time I go to jail

it’s like an intervention

to get away from these streets

that feel like hell but they get so cold though.

All these dead brothers —

I cry every time I see each one’s photo.

I’m trying to grow.

I’m trying to stay on my 7-4.*

I can’t fold. Can’t let them see me crumble.

It’s like every time I f*ck up,

the whole team fumbles.

Got to march through these units

and always stand tall.

Especially in my cell,

staring at these 4×4 cell walls.

Dealin’ with all these suckas

in these halls.

But they wouldn’t try me though,

they don’t got the balls.

I’m just tryin’ to make it out,

but this system’s so flawed.

It wouldn’t be a fight at all

if these lawyers did their job

like when that police got off

when they outlined my brother in chalk.

And it’s like I can’t even go out to walk

without being scared

that I’m the next one to get shot.

It’s crazy to think

after all my ancestors fought,

this is all we got.

Tryin’ to get money

to get my peoples off the block

but I just keep getting sent

to jail to rot.

With all these Black mans sent upstate,

it’s like its slavery

they’re trying to recreate.

Put in the institutionalized mind state

that stem

from all this hate.

They say “dead or jail is my fate,”

but I don’t know how it’s so hard

for them to contemplate

that this is the only way

to put food

on my plate.

*Growth and development

Dedicated to Tukwila

HECTIC

by a young person, age 17

I was 9

when I came to realize that my mom

was stuck in that system

and that didn’t feel right.

This lifestyle is hectic

with this gun on my side. Praying to God,

but we’re living to die.

I’m from that city

where your own homie can take your life.

Stressed out. Got my back against the wall.

I got siblings, but I still feel like a lonely child

when I think about the lonely nights.

All the stuff we did was wild.

Sitting in juvenile

at 17

thinking about my child. Holding

my son made me smile.

Dedicated to my mother

MY POEM

by a young person, age 15

Anger is a natural reaction

Anger is a part of the body

Anger is a part of our soul

Angry because I don’t like that something is not working

Angry because there is damage in my life that is unable to be repaired

Angry because of the trauma I have in my life

Maybe anger won’t always solve my day-to-day issues

Maybe there is a new day for me when anger is out of the way

Maybe anger will one day stop coming around my soul

Dedicated to society

🎨 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!