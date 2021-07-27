PHOTO ESSAY: Family and Community Remember 12-Year-Old Kaloni Bolton, Demand Justice

Around 100 people turned out for a rally, march, and vigil for Kaloni Bolton on Saturday at Westlake Park. The 12-year-old died after suffering an asthma attack at Valley Medical Center (VMC) Urgent Care in January and being forced to wait 30 minutes before receiving treatment. Bolton went into cardiac arrest and passed away after two days on life support. Bolton’s family alleges her death was due to anti-Blackness, medical racism, and negligence. Her father, Kevin Bolton, filed a lawsuit against VMC on June 30, 2021.
Since Bolton’s passing, there have been consistent community demands for justice. Black Nurses Matter held a Renton march in Bolton‘s honor this spring. This past Saturday, July 24, the Westlake #BreatheforKaloni protest was attended by many members of Bolton’s large extended family. Speakers included her cousin Zipporah, her mother Kristina Williams’ attorney James Bible, and Claude Burfect, a vice president of the Seattle- King County Branch of the NAACP. After a rally, protestors marched through downtown Seattle to Capitol Hill. The march was followed by a vigil for Bolton back at Westlake Park.
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: Ashley Paynter, @Decolonizingsci, helps lead a march through downtown Seattle following the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally and march were followed by a vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)
