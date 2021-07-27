PHOTO ESSAY: Family and Community Remember 12-Year-Old Kaloni Bolton, Demand Justice

by Susan Fried & Emerald Staff

Around 100 people turned out for a rally, march, and vigil for Kaloni Bolton on Saturday at Westlake Park. The 12-year-old died after suffering an asthma attack at Valley Medical Center (VMC) Urgent Care in January and being forced to wait 30 minutes before receiving treatment. Bolton went into cardiac arrest and passed away after two days on life support. Bolton’s family alleges her death was due to anti-Blackness, medical racism, and negligence. Her father, Kevin Bolton, filed a lawsuit against VMC on June 30, 2021.

Since Bolton’s passing, there have been consistent community demands for justice. Black Nurses Matter held a Renton march in Bolton‘s honor this spring. This past Saturday, July 24, the Westlake #BreatheforKaloni protest was attended by many members of Bolton’s large extended family. Speakers included her cousin Zipporah, her mother Kristina Williams’ attorney James Bible, and Claude Burfect, a vice president of the Seattle- King County Branch of the NAACP. After a rally, protestors marched through downtown Seattle to Capitol Hill. The march was followed by a vigil for Bolton back at Westlake Park.

To learn more, listen to Bolton’s family tell her story on Episode #6 of Decolonizing Science and follow @breatheforkaloni on Instagram.

Ashley Paynter, @Decolonizingsci, comforts Kaloni Bolton’s mother Kristina Williams while attorney James Bible, who represents Williams, talks about what happened to Kaloni and why the family wants accountability during the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Around 100 people gathered at Westlake Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021, for the #BreatheforKaloni rally in honor of Kaloni Bolton, a 12-year-old girl who died of medical negligence after experiencing an asthma attack. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Zipporah, Kaloni’s cousin, talks about losing Bolton, how it has affected the family, and how they want to understand why this happened to a 12-year-old child, during the #BreatheforKaloni rally Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a march and vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A family member cries during the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a march and vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Claude Burfect, a vice president of the Seattle-King County Branch of the NAACP, speaks during the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a march and vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Two of Kaloni Bolton’s younger family members get ready to march on Saturday, July 24, 2021. About 100 people gathered at Westlake Park for the #BreatheforKaloni rally in honor of Kaloni Bolton, a 12-year-old girl who died because of medical negligence. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A crowd led by Kaloni Bolton’s extended family marches through downtown Seattle following the #BreatheforKaloni rally Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally and march were followed by a vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

About 100 people marched from Westlake Park to Capitol Hill after the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a vigil back at Westlake. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A member of Kaloni Bolton’s family listens to a speaker during the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a march and vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

About 100 people marched from Westlake Park to Capitol Hill after the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a vigil back at Westlake. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Kaloni Bolton’s father, Kevin Bolton, wears a hat emblazoned with his daughter’s name during the #BreatheforKaloni rally Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally was followed by a march and vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Ashley Paynter, @Decolonizingsci, helps lead a march through downtown Seattle following the #BreatheforKaloni rally on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Westlake Park. The rally and march were followed by a vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

