NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccine Pop-up, Student Jobs at SPL, Preparing for Wildfire Smoke, More!

Vaccine Pop-Up in White Center, Wednesday, July 28, Noon–6 p.m.

American Indian Health Commission and Tribal/Urban Indian Health Immunizations Coalition are “Pulling Together for Wellness ” and providing free vaccines to adults and children 12 and older on Wednesday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary! Free emergency dental services are also available by appointment (call 480-760-1486 to schedule).

Location: Steve Cox Memorial Park — 1321 SW 102nd St, Seattle, WA 98146

Seattle Public Library Offers Job Opportunities for Students 16 and Older

From Seattle Public Library: “Young adults ages 16 and older are invited to learn about and apply to the Student Assistant Program at The Seattle Public Library. Eligible students have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 to apply.

“The Student Assistant Program provides jobs for students to gain paid work experience in a public library, as well as valuable job skills. Jobs are available at the Central Library and Library branches throughout Seattle.

2021–22 Program Details

Students must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school, undergraduate college, vocational or G.E.D. programs while working at the Library

Work is part-time, 12 to 15 hours per week, on weekday afternoons, evenings and weekends

The positions are temporary and can be held for up to two years

High school and G.E.D. students must be available to work for at least four months

Undergraduate and vocational students must be available to work for at least three academic quarters

Starting pay is $16.69 per hour, and students can receive salary increases as they successfully participate in the program

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Proof of school enrollment is due on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Work will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

How to Apply

“Read the City of Seattle’s job bulletin to learn about the job responsibilities, qualifications and how to apply. Students are asked to respond to general employment questions and supplemental questions that are related to the Student Assistant role. The application also asks about school, service learning, and/or volunteer experiences in which the student provides services for their community and demonstrates how they work as part of a team.”

Sprout Partners With Seattle Public Library To Present Online Entrepreneurial Program

From Sprout: “Our program is set to teach our community members ages 14–25, how to start their own business, structure, create slogans, tag lines and many more strategic business moves for early success!

“In addition, participants will be receiving a stipend for the program! Sprout is dedicated to ensuring that we pay all our participants for their time & energy in pursuing their dreams of starting a business.

“Register at https://yusprouts.com/registration/. Registration Steps:



Step 1: Visit www.yusprouts.com

Step 2: Select ‘Become a member’

Step 3: Fill out relevant information

Step 4: Select ‘Entrepreneur program’

“Sprout will send a follow-up email, letting you know that you [are] a registered participant within our program.”

Email questions to info@yusprouts.com.

Breathe Easier Now by Preparing for Wildfire Smoke Before It Strikes

Increasingly hotter, dryer summers in Seattle come with their pros — clear blue skies and warmer weather allowing for more outdoor activities (i.e., fun in the sun!) — but they also have their cons, the recent heatwave a stark reminder of this. And poor air quality in the Puget Sound region due to wildfire smoke blowing in from near and far is also among the negative impacts of climate change in this corner of the country.

Wildfire smoke in the air can be harmful to breathe and some people may be particularly susceptible to potential negative health impacts, like those suffering from COVID-19. The City of Seattle recommends that people with conditions like asthma, heart disease, or diabetes talk to their doctors about the risks.

The City also suggests the following: keeping the air you breathe cleaner even before the smoke comes to town by not smoking indoors and ventilating your home thoroughly when cooking or burning candles; investing in an air purifier and/or making your own (do this now to avoid supply shortages that afflict local stores when the smoke gets thick); and monitoring local weather forecasts, tracking air quality data, and signing up for emergency alerts from the City at Alert.Seattle.gov. Steps taken today could make a big difference in the health and comfort of Seattleites should wildfire smoke hit us hard again this year. #StaySafeSouthEnd

Na’ah Illahee Fund Green Infrastructure Capacity Building Grant Deadline Extended

From Na’ah Illahee Fund: “Our newest funding opportunity: NIF Green Infrastructure Capacity Building Grant launches [June 21st, 2021] & closes July 30th, 2021.

“APPLICATION EXTENDED TO JULY 30TH.

“Western models of development have left some of our lands polluted and have broken down Mother Earth’s systems of regeneration. Na’ah Illahee Fund places high value on sustainability projects in Indian Country that provide long-lasting results and move us towards regenerative economies.

“We are looking to provide capacity building grants (seed grants) for projects that promote the healing of the land.

“Applicants must be located in the Pacific Northwest region: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, and are eligible for funding under this program.

“Click the link to learn more and apply: https://naahillaheefund.submittable.com/submit.”

Also check out Na’ah Illahee Fund’s Sovereign Futures Green Infrastructures Cohort (deadline to apply is July 31!).

West Seattle Bridge Project to Receive Additional $12M

Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) West Seattle Bridge project has now received federal grants that will pay for 70% of the endeavor, and the bridge is still on schedule to reopen in mid-2022, according to SDOT.

From SDOT: “The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has selected Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT’s) West Seattle Bridge project to receive $12 million from a competitive statewide federal grant program for local bridges. Building on the recently announced Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant, this now brings the total federal funding committed to this project to $37.7 million of an estimated $54.8 million for construction costs. … this funding further supports timely repair and reopening in 2022. The City will keep advocating for local, state, and federal funds for construction and maintenance of the West Seattle Bridge as well as traffic and safety improvements throughout the surrounding impacted communities including West Seattle, South Park, Highland Park, and Georgetown. ”

The project recently received $11.3 million through the INFRA discretionary grant program, federal funds that prioritize projects that will create jobs and bolster the economy and — under the Biden Administration — also prioritize projects that address climate change and racial equity. In addition to the aforementioned grants, federal funds were previously allocated through the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) — the project was awarded $7.5 and $6.9 million, respectively, via the Highway Infrastructure Program (HIP) and the Surface Transportation Program (STP).

SDOT also recently announced a new bike lane they will build after the bridge reopens that will “complete the all-ages-and-abilities network between South Park and the West Seattle Bridge Trail and beyond, including Alki, the Junction, downtown Seattle, and SODO ” and “enhance safety for everyone along West Marginal Way SW. ” Find details on SDOT ’s blog.

