PHOTO ESSAY: Faith Leaders Rally for Reparations

Last Saturday, July 24, saw dozens of New Hope Missionary Baptist parishioners join community members and other supporters at the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People.
Local faith and community leaders took turns speaking about the land near New Hope Missionary Baptist Church that was taken 50 years ago by the City of Seattle under the guise of “urban renewal.”
The rally was held to demand the City give possession of the land to the church and the community so affordable housing can be built, making it possible for some members in the Black community to return to the Central District.
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: Bishop Janice Davis Lee, a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, speaks about the history of the land the City of Seattle took from the church through an urban renewal program and why it’s time to get it back during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)
