PHOTO ESSAY: Faith Leaders Rally for Reparations

by Susan Fried

Last Saturday, July 24, saw dozens of New Hope Missionary Baptist parishioners join community members and other supporters at the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People.

Local faith and community leaders took turns speaking about the land near New Hope Missionary Baptist Church that was taken 50 years ago by the City of Seattle under the guise of “urban renewal.”

The rally was held to demand the City give possession of the land to the church and the community so affordable housing can be built, making it possible for some members in the Black community to return to the Central District.

Samara sings the Black National Anthem at the start of the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community members listen to speeches during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church pastor the Reverend Robert Jeffrey Sr. speaks to the community during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Reverend Robert Jeffrey Sr. speaks to the media during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Sheley Anderson joined dozens of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church members and the community at the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from the church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

City Councilmember Kshama Sawant shakes hands with Reverend Robert Jeffrey Sr. after she spoke at the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community members listen to speeches during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Reynette Armstrong speaks during the Rally for African American Reparations about her family’s history of owning property in the Central District and how over time they lost that property. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A community member reacts to one of the speakers during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community members listen to speeches during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Reverend Angela Ying of Bethany United Church of Christ speaks during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Reverend Willie Seals of Christ Spirit Church and community activist Eddie Rye listen to the Reverend Angela Ying from Bethany United Church of Christ speak during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Former King County Councilmember Larry Gossett speaks during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community members listen to speeches during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community members listen to speeches during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Bishop Janice Davis Lee, a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, speaks about the history of the land the City of Seattle took from the church through an urban renewal program and why it’s time to get it back during the Rally for African American Reparations: Return the Land and Resources to Our Black and Brown People on Saturday, July 24, at the Spruce Street Mini Park across the street from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!