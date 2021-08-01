POETRY: The Neck Verse

by Laura Da’

Madrona skin twists

to red ribbons

along suburban flanks.

Old scars only seem

unforgettably garish

until the fresh ones settle in.

Girdling cancers of black rot

harry trunks,

hastened by the heat

of human traffic.

With age, this species

develops a desperate

need for sunlight.

It takes time and agonizing

necessity to become gregarious

at the crown. A juvenile stand

hewn by the footpath is beaten

too bloody to metaphor,

green skinned and beyond all help.

Impossible to read, resistant

to lyricism, consider

the human riddle of the neck verse.

Recitation of Psalm 51

was once considered

sufficient reason to spare

a certain class of soul

from the noose.

Pre-contact trees, utterly

unique to the Pacific coast,

Madronas will cling, salt whipped

to ocean ledges for decades,

but transplant a west facing sapling

to an eastern bluff and there it ends.

Laura Da’ is a poet and teacher who studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She is the author of Tributaries, American Book Award winner, and Instruments of the True Measure, Washington State Book Award winner. Da’ is Eastern Shawnee. She lives near Seattle, Washington.

📸 Featured image is attributed to Peter Stevens and is used under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 2.0).

