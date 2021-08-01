POETRY: The Neck Verse

by Laura Da’
Madrona skin twists
to red ribbons
along suburban flanks.
Old scars only seem
unforgettably garish
until the fresh ones settle in.
Girdling cancers of black rot
harry trunks,
hastened by the heat
of human traffic.
With age, this species
develops a desperate
need for sunlight.
It takes time and agonizing
necessity to become gregarious
at the crown. A juvenile stand
hewn by the footpath is beaten
too bloody to metaphor,
green skinned and beyond all help.
Impossible to read, resistant
to lyricism, consider
the human riddle of the neck verse.
Recitation of Psalm 51
was once considered
sufficient reason to spare
a certain class of soul
from the noose.
Pre-contact trees, utterly
unique to the Pacific coast,
Madronas will cling, salt whipped
to ocean ledges for decades,
but transplant a west facing sapling
to an eastern bluff and there it ends.
Laura Da’ is a poet and teacher who studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She is the author of Tributaries, American Book Award winner, and Instruments of the True Measure, Washington State Book Award winner. Da’ is Eastern Shawnee. She lives near Seattle, Washington.
📸 Featured image is attributed to Peter Stevens and is used under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 2.0).
