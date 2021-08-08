PONGO POETRY: My Super-Hope

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry.

HOPE

by a young person, age 16

There is a time in our life that it can get dark

But sometimes all we need is a small speck of light

At night, we wish there was a light to shine for us through

Hope is for everyone

Hope is strength

to make it through the hardest times in our life

We see the light tonight

but sooner or later the light will go

and then the light that is inside of our hearts

will shine for us

We can learn how to share it and show it

SPRING IS COMING

Group poem by mentors & youth at CSTC

I know spring is coming when I wake up

and smell the fine rain air

which makes me feel excited because I know

I’ll be okay and warm.

I know spring is coming when the colors

of the new growth

paint the horizon

and their cologne fills the air

which makes me feel grateful

because I am ready to welcome in the new beginning.

I know spring is coming when I see the birds flying

which makes me feel happy

because they’re free.

I know spring when I hear the birds sing

early in the morning

and I see the snow melting off the ground

and I see flowers popping out of the ground

which makes me feel happy

because I was born in late Spring.

This season, I am choosing to let in my pain

and accept who I am.

This season, I am choosing to let in

the grace of new buds

to wrap around me

with the thick blanket

of uplifting perfume.

I am choosing to let in freedom.

This season, I am choosing to let in

my world around me,

letting the world see my true self

my family, my loved ones

so they can see my true self as well.

MY SUPER-HOPE

by a young person, age 17

I hope that the end of every year will be followed by cupcakes

That the weakest dog will find me. We’ll become buddies.

I hope that the fiercest storms will only last for a second

That every empty room will eventually have people, laughing together

That the gunfire in the distance is just fireworks for the Fourth of July.

I hope that when life passes, I’ll see my family members who I never met

That the angriest person in me will learn to be happy

That the loneliest person in me will discover friends

That the most lighthearted person in me will tell better jokes.

I hope I see people achieve their goals.

I hope to be a Seahawks fan and not a Raiders fan.

I hope they win next season.

I hope things happen for a reason.

I hope to believe, is to win.

Dedicated to Orcas Cottage (a dormitory at the Child Study & Treatment Center).

📸 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

