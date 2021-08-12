NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccines Required, Child Care Aid, Heat Wave 2.0, Low-Income Housing, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

Excessive Heat Warning for Seattle Through Saturday

From Alert Seattle: “The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Seattle due to forecasted high temperatures above 90 degrees. The warming trend will begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday. Cooling centers will be available across the city, and outreach teams are on the ground working with our most vulnerable residents to prevent heat illness in these extreme conditions. You can find a map of locations here.”

Heat Safety

We encourage everyone in Seattle to take extreme heat seriously and act with caution this week. Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends taking simple steps to help prevent heat-related illness and death:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty.

Keep your home cooler by shutting blinds or drawing curtains. Use fans or air-conditioners, if you have [them].

Check on your neighbors, friends, and family in the area — particularly seniors and people with medical conditions — to ensure they are not suffering heat illness at home. Cooling centers are available.

Avoid outdoor activities if possible during the heat of the day, generally from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle. Temperatures inside of cars can skyrocket to deadly levels quickly during extreme heat.

Use life jackets or other flotation devices on the water to prevent drowning.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers are open across the city at libraries, recreation centers, and other facilities. City-affiliated sites are listed below. Anyone visiting a cooling center should wear a mask and maintain distance from people from outside your household to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many local businesses also offer air-conditioned spaces.

Seattle Center

Seattle Center Armory is open to the public and is equipped with air conditioning and filtration: Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily International Fountain, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

Seattle Center Armory is open to the public and is equipped with air conditioning and filtration:

Community Centers

Seattle Parks and Recreation will be opening cooling centers at the following South Seattle sites with air conditioning Thursday–Saturday, 2–8 p.m. Rainier Beach Community Center International District/Chinatown Community Center

Seattle Parks and Recreation will be opening cooling centers at the following South Seattle sites with air conditioning Thursday–Saturday, 2–8 p.m.

Non-air conditioned libraries may close early if sustained interior temperatures reach 80 degrees or more. Visit the location page of any library on SPL.org to view a map that shows nearby transit stops, parks, and more.

Gov. Inslee Announces Vaccination Requirement for Most State Employees and Workers

As Washington State experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in every county due to the delta variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday, Aug. 9, that most state workers, on-site contractors, and volunteers, regardless of teleworking status, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. State employees and workers in private health care and long-term care settings are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

From Office of the Governor of Washington State: “This [requirement] applies to executive cabinet agencies, but the governor encouraged all others such as higher education, local governments, the legislative branch, other statewide elected officials, and organizations in the private sector to do the same.

“This new requirement includes well-defined exemptions to the vaccine. Individuals with legitimate medical reasons or sincerely held religious reasons will be exempt. The exemptions do not include personal or philosophical objections.

“To keep staff, families and communities safe, there will be no test-out option for employees. Past opt-out testing policies in congregate facilities for unvaccinated staff have not been efficient at preventing outbreaks that impact employees, clients, and families, resulting in the loss of life of dedicated staff. Providing a test-out option would be both a financial burden for staff and taxpayers and ineffective at protecting the lives of Washingtonians.

“Employees who refuse to be vaccinated will be subject to dismissal from employment for failing to meet legal job qualifications. The State will work with labor organizations on meeting collective bargaining obligations and adhering to civil service rules.

“The City of Seattle and King County also announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for their employees:

“‘From the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic to today, Governor Inslee, Executive Constantine and I [Mayor Jenny Durkan] believe in the importance of speaking as one government. So many small businesses have stepped up to require vaccines and as some of Washington’s largest employers, we are too. The spread of the delta variant has required that we continue to make decisions that are safe for our employees, their families, and our community. There is no doubt that vaccines work and that they are our best defense against the highly contagious delta variant,’ said Mayor Jenny Durkan. ‘Seattle has led the way by listening to our public health officials — it’s why we have the lowest cases, hospitalizations and deaths of every major city. It is crucial that in our workplaces where we work, eat, have meetings, and laugh together, we make sure we are doing what we can to keep ourselves and our colleagues, our children and families, customers, and members of the public safe from serious illness, hospitalization, or death from this virus.’”

Low-Income Housing in Othello to Be Named George Fleming Place

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) announced last week on Aug. 4 that its 106-apartment building, serving families, veterans, people living with disabilities, and low-income workers and scheduled to open in October 2021 in the Othello neighborhood, will be named George Fleming Place after the former Washington State senator and Washington Husky football star.

From the LIHI Press Release: “George Fleming was Washington’s first African American State senator. He was elected in 1971 and represented the 37th District of Southeast Seattle/Rainier Valley. ‘LIHI is honoring George Fleming for being the prime sponsor in the Senate for creating the Washington State Housing Trust Fund in 1986. The HTF has grown to be a nationally recognized program,’ said LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee. She lobbied and collaborated with Senator Fleming to create the HTF when she worked at the Seattle City Council. ‘We must always remember the past and honor our heroes. Senator Fleming was brilliant in foreseeing the great need for affordable housing for people in our state. He exemplifies the true spirit of Housing is a Human Right.’ Senator Fleming established the Washington State Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC) in 1983. He also established the Office of Minority & Women’s Business Enterprise.

“Upon learning of the honor, George Fleming said, ‘I am honored and wish to thank LIHI for naming their new apartment building after me. Setting up the State Housing Trust Fund was a top priority and achievement for me. I am pleased to know that George Fleming Place will continue to serve the 37th District and the community in perpetuity. Affordable housing is closest to my heart. There is no nobler work and there is no clearer sign that a society is working than when our neighbors have a place to call home.’”

For information about leasing in George Fleming Place, please visit the following website.

King County Child Care Support for Families Impacted by COVID-19

From King Co. Dept. of Community & Human Services: “Do you need help with child care costs?

“King County has allocated $7 million of its federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to support King County families with the cost of their child care. Eligible families may receive financial assistance to pay for their child care at eligible providers (see below for criteria). Child Care Resources is administering the program in partnership with King County.

“To apply for the King County Child Care Financial Assistance program, complete the application online on Child Care Resources’ “King County Child Care Financial Assistance Program” webpage or call Child Care Aware of Washington Family Center at 1-800-446-1114 (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) for technical and language support. Child Care Resources can assist with interpreter services in multiple languages.

“For more information about the program, including the full flyer in 10 languages, and to direct families where to apply, visit the Child Care Resources website at https://bit.ly/KingCCFA.”

Eligibility Requirements (families must meet all of the below):

Must live or work in King County; Must have children age 0–12 years, 11 months or children between 13 and 17 years, 11 months who have a disability or special needs; Must have at any time in the past year had their “income, work hours, health or child’s health and wellbeing, or access to child care negatively impacted by COVID-19”;

Must have an income below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Paid Youth Internship Opportunity With South End Stories

South End Stories, an arts education organization serving South King County and the greater Seattle area, is seeking new Youth Blog editors!

The Youth Blog editor interns will “write and edit blog pieces around content relevant to King County young people; collaborate with other editor(s) and the blog advisor on content, editing, and vision; reach out to and recruit guest contributors to write for the blog; advise on social media promotion of the blog and images associated with the blog; and attend editorial team meetings as well as coaching and review sessions.”

The Youth Blog editor internship will run from Sept. 6 to Dec. 15 with a stipend of $1,000. The deadline to apply is TOMORROW, Friday, Aug. 13.

From South End Stories: “The South End Stories Youth Blog is an online publication led and created by young people that uplifts youth voices in King County. The blog centers BIPOC/Global Majority youth voices, and the content ranges from showcasing youth art to articles on important social issues.”

South End Stories’ “Who You Are ” for the Youth Blog editor:

You are in high school, or between the ages of 14 and 21

You are interested in social justice, art, and journalism

You enjoy writing or storytelling

You are a creative person

You are equity/social justice-minded and anti-racist

You are collaborative, positive, and communicative

You are dependable and can arrive on time (outside of unpredictable emergency circumstances)

You care about providing quality content by and for young people in King County

For more information and to apply for the Youth Blog editor internship, please visit the South End Stories website.

Hiring Event at Lumen Field/WAMU Conference Center, Aug. 13, 14, & 16

Want to work Seahawks and Sounders games? This weekend, on Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14, and Monday, Aug. 16, Levy, Lumen Field, and First & Goal Hospitality will host a hiring event, seeking applicants to fill over half a dozen different positions including cooks and cashiers as well as warehouse staff, supervisors, and more. In some cases, folks may be hired on the spot and/or receive a hiring bonus. The event also features a raffle. According to the event flyer, wages offered are competitive, employees get a free meal and free parking during every shift as well as a team store discount, among other perks of employment.

Hiring event takes place at the WAMU Conference Center (aka WAMU Theater) at Lumen Field, on the west side of the stadium on Occidental near South Royal Brougham Way.

Fri., 8/13 — 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sat., 8/14 — 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sun., 8/16 — 2–7 p.m.

