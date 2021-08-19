NEWS GLEAMS: Masks Required Again, Big Day of Play, $50K for Skyway/West Hill Youth, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

A person wears a rainbow Black Lives Matter mask. (Photo: Chole Collyer)

Mask Mandates a Thing (Again) & Public School Employees, Others, Required to Get Vaccine

Gov. Jay Inslee announced during an in-person-only press conference held in an Olympia elementary school Wednesday, Aug. 18, that he would reinstate the statewide indoor mask mandate — for those vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Inslee said in a tweet immediately following the press conference that COVID-19 cases are “skyrocketing” due — in large part, he said — to the delta variant and that “the best way to protect everyone is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.” He also announced that vaccinations would be required not only for those working in K–12 schools but also in “most childcare and early learning” as well as in higher education. In his tweet, Gov. Inslee listed out highlights of the new vaccine requirements for workers.

COVID cases are skyrocketing, in large part due to the Delta variant. The best way to protect everyone is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.



Today I announced a vaccine requirement working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) August 18, 2021

Community Collects Resources for Tukwila Apartment Fire Victims

Riverton Park Methodist Church is accepting donations on behalf of victims of a fire that tore through an apartment building in Tukwila on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and took the lives of three people, including a child.



From Riverton Park Methodist: “Donations for victims of the Tuesday morning fire at the Maple Crest Apartments in Tukwila are now being accepted at Riverton Park Methodist Church, from 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

“This devastating, 3-alarm fire displaced 31 families.

“Organizers say they are in need of basic items like toiletries, hygiene products, phone chargers, towels, socks, underwear, and sweats.

“You can drop off donations at Riverton Park Methodist Church, located at 3118 S 140th Street, Tukwila, WA 98168.

“Thank you for your support!”

Find a full list of items being collected and more donation info here.

Flyer calling for volunteers for Seattle’s Parks and Recreation’s Big Day of Play 2021.

Big Day of Play Call for Volunteers!

Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers for its annual Big Day of Play this Saturday, Aug. 21, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.! Big Day of Play volunteers will help out with event set-up and take-down, monitoring field and water activities, passing out water, photography/videography, greeting and surveying guests, and many more activities. Register for a 2- or 4-hour shift then spend the rest of your day at play!

To register to be a volunteer for Big Day of Play, visit https://www.bigdayofplay.org/volunteer.

Seattle Parks and Recreation's annual Big Day of Play is Saturday August 21, and we are looking for volunteers to help make this great community event happen! Sign-up today at https://t.co/MufzGdCqav. pic.twitter.com/IsctW5j1uU — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) August 13, 2021

Image attributed to Benjamin Dada (under an Unsplash free license).

King County Internet Bill Assistance Available

From the King County Department of Information Technology (KCIT): “Need help with your internet bill? You may qualify for assistance.

“King County residents and households in unincorporated King County may be eligible to receive a monthly benefit to lower the cost of their high-speed internet service. Under the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Broadband Benefit, eligible households can receive a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband internet service and up to $75 per month on qualifying households on Tribal lands through 2023 or until funds run out. The benefit also provides up to $100 per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet.

“Any King County resident can visit kingcounty.gov/EBB to see if they qualify or check with their internet provider. The FCC Emergency Broadband Support Center is available at 833-511-0311 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to answer questions or request a mail-in application. The King County Library System also offers a free Digital Navigator service by appointment to help with applications.”

For more information about the program and to enroll, visit the Emergency Broadband Benefit website.

Renton Innovation Zone Partnership Receives $50,000 for Skyway/West Hill Youth

From the U.S. Bank Foundation: “On Aug. 17, 2021, the U.S. Bank Foundation announced a $50,000 grant award to the Renton Innovation Zone Partnership (RIZP), an organization that serves students, parents, and families who reside in the Renton Innovation Zone by leading a ‘relationship-based, data-informed collaborative network to advance racial equity and create healthy learning opportunities for all children.’

“The $50,000 grant will fund a new immersion program for Title 1 elementary and middle school students in the Skyway/West Hill neighborhoods, an unincorporated section of King County with limited resources. The program will kick-off this fall with a series of 10 events designed to get students in front of career, education, and economic opportunities they would not otherwise have exposure to in the Skyway neighborhood, covering the industries of STEM, health care, construction/trades, transportation, arts, food/entertainment, government, and business.

“Since September, the RZIP has hosted a weekly Skyway Resource Center pop-up designed to bring a number of community resources and services to the Skyway community, including behavioral health, food resources, housing and rental assistance, PPE care kits, diapers, books, school supplies, early childhood education resources, child developmental screening, and more. The group has helped grow and sustain weekly food distributions for the neighborhood.”

Image attributed to King County, WA (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license).

2021 King County Primary Elections Final Results

King County Elections released the final precinct-level results for the 2021 primary election on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Emerald staff took a look at the data and have updated our “2021 King County Primary Election” article with the final numbers. Though the general election won’t happen until November, it’s never too early to register to vote!

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!