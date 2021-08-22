PONGO POETRY: Pain Is Full Circle

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work and hear directly from its youth writers, register for “Speaking Volumes,” Pongo’s second annual fall celebration.

PAIN IS FULL CIRCLE

by a young person, age 17

I want you to know what it’s like

when a person is in jail

A lot of people not around anymore

Nowhere to be found

Not answering their phones

Seeing people’s true colors

Bad, negative

I want you to understand my pain

when I see the hurt I’ve caused

I feel worse about that than what I actually did

It’s deep inside

It feels bad

Consequences come all the way back around

from what I did

then getting locked up

which hurt my mom

Pain is full circle

I want you to know how I express myself

My actions are like my worst enemy

He’s thoughtless

He doesn’t reflect my true values

He comes around when I’m bored

He’s the opposite of what I like to think of myself as

And who I want to be

If I could tell him something

I’d say Stay away

and don’t come back

I want you to know what I am capable of

My strength is like my best friend

He’s caring and kind

He puts others before himself

I want you to know my heart

Dedicated to my mom

HANDS UP, DON’T SHOOT

by a young person, age undisclosed

I’m tired of seeing us Black kids getting locked up

We in them cells. Judge saying we’re a danger

to the community. God knows

we been tryin’ to change

but this life keep comin’ to us

My auntie says I’m gonna be the next MLK

I believe that. I’m tryin’ to have my people

know our history

We come from slavery —

people whipping us in the back

for reading a book

They just mad because we’re learning

We’re smarter than them. They hate us for that

The prosecutor want to see us locked up

They came for blood, but I don’t know why

I didn’t do nothin’ to ’em

but I see why they’re fightin’ for it

because that’s their job

But I’m confused why they’re trying

to charge a young Black kid for 20 years to life

but if it was a white kid

they probably would have gave him a year

or probation

I want them to know our history

Black kids getting killed by other Black kids

because they don’t like them

but if we were working together

we’d have the strength

to fight back

PAIN

by a young person, age 17

I feel it in so many different ways,

from the heart to the brain,

and every other place you can think of.

I feel pain as I sleep, in my chest as I breathe

distancing me from reality.

My pain has rubbed off on my family.

Even if I don’t show it,

pain took over me.

Pain —

it doesn’t stop.

So don’t think that it will.

I learned that the hard way —

nothing can heal me, so

I started popping them pills.

It’s the real deal.

My pain could kill.

Even if I don’t show it,

pain is all I feel.

After a while, I turned my pain to strength.

To me that meant poppin’ off

or working out every day.

It gave me courage.

It probably made me worse.

It made me not give a fuck,

but pain did that first.

Dedicated to the streets

📸 Featured Image: Illustration via Ken Tackett/Shutterstock.com.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!