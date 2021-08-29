POETRY: A Promise of Love

by Alex Leviton

wrapped softly in an off-white threadbare blanket

with stained yellow satin trim

is a legal document

spun of the finest papyrus

rolled into a delicate shell

burnt edges gilded with flesh

‘you will love hotter than the sun’

it promises

… and it

warns

you will crest a thousand waves

and descend ten thousand feet

look for the starfish hidden in the crevices

they will be your guide

when the waters run dark

Alex Leviton is a poetry mentor for the Pongo Poetry Project, the author of Explore Every Day (Lonely Planet, 2019), and the founder of The Third Layer — a creative thinking consultancy.

🎨 Featured Image: Illustration by Jorm S/Shutterstock.com

