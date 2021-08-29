POETRY: A Promise of Love

by Alex Leviton
wrapped softly in an off-white threadbare blanket
with stained yellow satin trim
is a legal document
spun of the finest papyrus
rolled into a delicate shell
burnt edges gilded with flesh
‘you will love hotter than the sun’
it promises
… and it
warns
you will crest a thousand waves
and descend ten thousand feet
look for the starfish hidden in the crevices
they will be your guide
when the waters run dark
Alex Leviton is a poetry mentor for the Pongo Poetry Project, the author of Explore Every Day (Lonely Planet, 2019), and the founder of The Third Layer — a creative thinking consultancy.
🎨 Featured Image: Illustration by Jorm S/Shutterstock.com
Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!
You must log in to post a comment.