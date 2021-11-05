PHOTO ESSAY: Anakbayan South Seattle Celebrates Chapter Launch

by Ronnie Estoque
Local Filipino community members gathered at the Othello-UW Commons on Oct. 24 to celebrate the new chapter launch of Anakbayan South Seattle. Several members in leadership, including Rizelle and Linda, gave speeches during the event, which also featured cultural performances from organizations such as GABRIELA Seattle.
Established in 2002, Anakbayan Seattle was the first overseas chapter of the organization to be founded in the U.S. Anakbayan South Seattle hopes to continue engaging Filipino youth and community members in South Seattle that are looking to learn more about the history of activism and revolution in the Philippines. The chapter also seeks to spread awareness about current issues affecting Filipinos such as poverty and labor exploitation domestically and internationally.
Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.
📸 Featured Image: Members of GABRIELA Seattle raise their fists in the air after their cultural performance. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)
