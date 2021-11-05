PHOTO ESSAY: Anakbayan South Seattle Celebrates Chapter Launch

by Ronnie Estoque

Local Filipino community members gathered at the Othello-UW Commons on Oct. 24 to celebrate the new chapter launch of Anakbayan South Seattle. Several members in leadership, including Rizelle and Linda, gave speeches during the event, which also featured cultural performances from organizations such as GABRIELA Seattle.

Established in 2002, Anakbayan Seattle was the first overseas chapter of the organization to be founded in the U.S. Anakbayan South Seattle hopes to continue engaging Filipino youth and community members in South Seattle that are looking to learn more about the history of activism and revolution in the Philippines. The chapter also seeks to spread awareness about current issues affecting Filipinos such as poverty and labor exploitation domestically and internationally.

Rizelle of Anakbayan South Seattle speaks to those in attendance about issues affecting Filipinos in the Philippines. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Artwork displayed at the event. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Flyers for a “Filipino Youth Reunite to Elevate” event were placed on a table. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Anakbayan South Seattle members gathered at the Othello-UW Commons for their new chapter launch. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Anakbayan Seattle member Jordan speaks to those in attendance. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Several banners were hung at the Othello-UW Commons. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Laurie (right) performs a Filipino song on the guitar and sings as Rizelle (left) holds a microphone and book. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Members of GABRIELA Seattle perform a cultural skit portraying the hardship that overseas Filipino workers experience. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

A video was played showing other Anakbayan chapters congratulating the new chapter on their launch. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Jill Mangaliman of BAYAN-USA speaks to members about their experience visiting the Philippines and its impact on them. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Ronald Antonio (center) shares the history of several prominent Filipino revolutionaries to those in attendance.

Celeste shares their experience of being a former finance officer for Anakbayan Seattle. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

An image of the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument was projected during the presentation. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

A poster board sign from a table. Members placed various messages on it using sticky notes. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: Members of GABRIELA Seattle raise their fists in the air after their cultural performance. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!