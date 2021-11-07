POETRY: F*ck the Fork

by Clara Olivo

We eat with our hands

a natural connection to the earth

honoring las manos

that cultivated the grains

ground the masa

and shaped the tortillas

Generously serving a meal

fit to devour

with one’s own skin

Our hands

that touch the food

we’ve shared

laughed

and grieved into

Kneading the memories

of our past

into the daily bread

that feeds us

the truth of our divinity

that lives and grows into the soil,

Lingering in the air we breathe

expanding up and outward into the heavens

A humble reminder

That we partake only to return

to that

from which we came

Bellies full of love

and lavish

abundancia



Our hands

the vessel to deliver and receive

the bounty worthy of our

insatiable desire

to remember

That we are one

Clara Olivo (she/her) is a queer, neurodivergent Afro-Salvadoreña. Her words capture the traumas and triumphs of living in diaspora and how displacement, colonization, and survival have shaped her life. Clara honors herself and her work by bringing the power of her ancestors into everything she says, writes, and does.

📸 Featured Image: Original photo by Albert-93/shutterstock.com; image transformation by Emerald Staff.

