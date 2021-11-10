NEWS GLEAMS: SPS Students’ Extra Day Off, Sound Transit Seeks Community Input, & More

curated by Emerald Staff

Rainier Beach High School. Photo is attributed to Architectsea (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 license).

Seattle Public School Students Get Extra Day Off

Citing a shortage of staff, Seattle Public Schools announced they would be closed Friday, Nov. 12, in addition to a planned closure for Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, essentially giving students a four-day weekend.

An announcement on the district website said, “There will be no in-person or remote instruction on these two days. We are aware of a larger than normal number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools.

“This is a change from the 2021–22 calendar of school year dates approved last spring, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families.”

The day will be added to the end of the school calendar.

In addition, the district said that SPS school lunches would be available at 20 sites Friday, Nov. 12; see the following SPS webpage for a complete listing of where to pick up free school sack lunches.

Seattle Foundation’s Fund for Inclusive Recovery

Application Deadline: Nov. 19

From the Seattle Foundation: “The Fund seeks to support 20 organizations, movements, and/or coalitions for the next 3–5 years with grants of $200,000 a year. Funds are flexible and can be used to support project, program, or general operating costs necessary to support the applicant’s community power and base-building efforts. We see these resources as critical investments in supporting organizations, movements, and/or coalitions capacity and infrastructure to take on deeper base building and future policy work.

“The Seattle Foundation is now seeking Letters of Inquiry for our first phase of funding. Please review information about this funding opportunity here or go to our online application system to submit a Letter of Inquiry by Nov. 19, 2021.

“Organizations, movements, or coalitions should apply if they:

Are Black-, Indigenous-, and/or People-of-Color-led, rooted, and serving.

Maintain strong relationships, trust, and an ability to mobilize their community.

Seek to and/or have experience in advancing policy and/or systems change at the neighborhood, city, county, or state level.

Have experience and comfort in convening, engaging in partnerships, and community organizing.

Can demonstrate the community-defined impact of their work geographically in King County.

Have operating budgets that are approximately between $250,000 and $5,000,000 annually.

Have 501(c)(3) nonprofit status or have a fiscal sponsor that qualifies as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.”

(Photo: Lizz Giordano)

Sound Transit Seeks Input on Study of Disproportionate Fare Enforcement on BIPOC

Survey Deadline: Nov. 17

Sound Transit is currently studying how to make fare compliance more equitable and is seeking public input. The agency found that their fare enforcement disproportionately affected People of Color, particularly Black riders, who were more likely to be cited, fined, or referred to the courts.

Sound Transit has also launched a community survey for riders to share their feedback at bit.ly/soundtransitfare. Responses are due by Nov. 17. If you’d like to talk with the Emerald about this issue or your experience with fare enforcement, please contact tips@seattleemerald.org.

