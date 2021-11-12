PHOTO ESSAY: T’Challaween 2021 — Another Outstanding Celebration of the South End!

by Emerald Staff

After weeks of hiding stubbornly behind gray skies and frequent downpours, the fall sun lit up north Beacon Hill in a golden brilliance for the second-annual T’Challaween parade on Saturday, Oct. 30.

This year, the South Seattle Emerald’s signature event “T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes” saw even more impressive turnout than its debut last year. Community turned out in droves in stellar costumes to catch candy and celebrate South Seattle.

The T’Challaween 2021 costume parade started again on the Beacon Hill Stay Healthy Street at South College Street but this year ended at Jefferson Park where festivities continued with live music and entertainment. Cohosted by founder Shaina Shepherd and Nikki Barron, the Artist’s Way partnered with the Emerald to livestream the event and brought local performers like Da Qween, The Pazific, and Smokey Brights. The event was produced by Blazin’ Space, kittenteeth, and Ground Control Recording.

The South End Public Market — a project of Beacon Arts — also set up shop in the park. Hyper-local artists and craftspeople sold their goods, from lovely jewelry to charming crocheted creatures and ink-printed artwork. You can catch the South End Public Market again on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Day Moon Press, one block south of Jefferson Park on Beacon Avenue South.

The success of T’Challaween 2021 was made possible with generous support of sponsors: The Station, Beacon Arts, Boon Boona Coffee, Amy’s Merkato, Victrola Coffee, Jefferson Advisory Council, the ACLU-WA, Alaska Airlines, Seattle Parks and Recreation, and Safeway.

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

South End community turned out in droves in costumes ranging from the terrifying and silly to the magical and extravagant. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

A youth dressed as Pikachu catches candy from a volunteer candy tosser. (Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

Emerald founder and publisher Marcus Harrison Green, dressed as SHIELD’s Nick Fury, kicks off the musical performances at Jefferson Park. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

Face masks were required due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many paraders chose to coordinate them with their costumes. (Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

Several houses along the parade route gave trick-or-treating paraders candy through homemade candy chutes or slides. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Susan Fried)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

Gobilns and ghouls had plenty of candy to take home from the trick-or-treating parade. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

Volunteers ensured paraders were safe from traffic at busy cross streets. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Maile Anderson has had the immense privilege to travel to amazing places with a camera beside her. She believes documenting the changing world, whether in the form of protests or other cultures, is important work that heightens awareness in this time of social justice. Follow her on IG: @tinypicturetaker.

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, commercial work — plus she ’s been The Skanner’s Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!