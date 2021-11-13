Emerald Eats: Afella!

by Dylan Cate

Emerald Eats is a bi-monthly documentary series featuring chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs who are building a more diverse, meaningful food culture in South Seattle and South King County. This series will focus on local businesses and the role they play in the fight for more sustainable and equitable food systems in our communities. We’ll bring you behind the scenes — and into the lives — of the people transforming what we eat through community, culture, tradition, and innovation.

Growing up in Gambia, sisters Adama and Oumie spent their days collecting fresh seafood and preparing meals for friends and family. They lived with cousins, aunts, and grandparents in a household where food and love bound together multiple generations. But when they moved to the U.S., Adama and Oumie had to start all over from scratch in a new country with only each other to lean on. Will they be able to rebuild a sense of community and home, using only their love for each other and a handful of family recipes? Watch their story here, in an Emerald Eats exclusive film.

Learn more about Afella Jollof Catering and Spice Bridge Food Hall.

Spice Bridge is home to Food Innovation Network’s Food Business Incubator program, which helps South King County women of color and immigrants start and grow thriving businesses. Spice Bridge provides the space and support to help these entrepreneurs launch and scale to successful local businesses while also providing a community hub and space where people can gather to learn about and celebrate the community’s rich food traditions.

Dylan Cate (@dylan_eats_everything) is an avid eater and filmmaker dedicated to sharing the stories of the people powering Seattle’s food scene. He’s worked in the labor movement and progressive politics for 10 years and lives in White Center with his wife Maddie and big-boned cat, Frank.

📸 Featured Image: Jollof rice, seafood “C’est Bon,” and grilled lamb prepared by sisters Adama Jammah and Oumie Sallah. (Photo: Dylan Cate)

