PONGO POETRY: It Used to Be Different

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

IT USED TO BE DIFFERENT

By a young person, age 17

It used to be different

because we used to drive around town

till midnight.

But when you passed away,

it was hard to see you go.

In some ways, it’s the same

because we still drive around town

speeding.

It’s not the same

without you.

Here’s how I want it to change:

I want to hear the car’s being loud—

speeding all the time,

drifting corners. Just so

you can see

from heaven.

Dedicated to family and friends

IF MY BODY COULD SPEAK

By a young person, age 16

If my fist could speak, it would tell you all the fights

that I’ve been through and the things I’ve shot.

Fights over people trying to take my dignity.

Dignity is big for me and my culture.

Dignity is like a jewel that I put in my heart.

If my feet could speak, they would tell you

how many times I’ve walked to hell and back,

all the times that I ran away, hoping to chase a better life,

but ending up back in hell.

Hell is like the slaughterhouse

where people get their soul snatched

and where I can’t be successful in the way I want

like being a superhero who can stop all

world hunger and fights and war.

If my eyes could speak, they would tell you about what I’ve seen

in my life. My eyes feel glossy and hurt from what I’ve seen

like a hurricane is blowing and tearing things apart

and I see fear.

Fear of losing my loved ones.

I’ve already lost a lot

and that’s my biggest fear—

losing another one

like it would make me

even more miserable.

If my pounding heart could speak, it would say how fast it’s racing

as fast as a jet plane headed towards war

and I need paradise. I need it.

I never had a childhood.

Ever since I was little, it’s just been

war, war, war.

My heart is pumping fast to the promise land—

heaven where my loved ones are

but I just need you

to walk me through it.

TAX FREE TJ

By a young person, age 15

TJ was a stuffed animal gorilla that was privileged

I gave him a good life

He used to wear earrings in his ear

He had chains, a colorful Louis Vuitton onesie

and a blue bandana

I got him from school

I would take him everywhere

Wherever me and my mom would go

Clubs, kickbacks, the clinic

by CenturyLink, where the toy area was

I probably used to talk to TJ about the females

6 and 7 years old, the ladies flocked to me

to mess with the cute little gorilla

I knew I could use him to my advantage

This girl I had a crush on

came straight to me

Asked me his name

Why is he wearing a bandana?

Because he was a baby Crip

When I wanted to be a creator

TJ was there

He helped me reach my goal

Knowing how to talk to females

We were in the car this one night

I was hella annoyed because I wanted to go to McDonald’s

Didn’t even want to talk to them anymore, my mom

or my uncle

At the drive-through

I can’t even order a meal

because there’s bullets coming into the car

My uncle tells me to crouch down in the back of our Cadillac

Bullets coming through the glass

Everybody screaming

For a long-ass two minutes

I think I’m going to die

But I don’t even care

because at least I got TJ with me

I was saying goodbye to him

I had my hand on his foot

Thinking OK, it’s going down

My uncle hops out the car, checking on me

I didn’t know why this dude’s trippin’

I found out later, he got shot 6 times

My mom got shot 3 times

After a while I look at TJ

There’s a whole bunch of white shit everywhere

They must’ve reached in and grabbed his chain

There was a burn hole on TJ

His ass died

Rest in peace young Crip

🎨 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

