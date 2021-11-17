NEWS GLEAMS: Harrell Announces Transition Team, Free Vaccines for Children, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

Mayor-Elect Harrell Announces 129-Member Transition Team

From our partnership with PubliCola: “Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announced a 129-member transition team yesterday that includes Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, current City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, former mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell, a long list of former Greg Nickels, Ed Murray, and Jenny Durkan staffers, and an entire committee overseeing ‘sports and mentorship’ programs, headed by regional NAACP President Gerald Hankerson. Also on the team: Two of the leading opponents of a bike lane in Lake City that Mayor Jenny Durkan ultimately killed.

“The team seems likely to grow; late on Tuesday, City Councilmember Andrew Lewis confirmed that he will serve on the team’s public safety committee, one of 12 subject-area committees that make up the advisory group.

“Harrell’s transition team also includes a ‘philanthropy’ committee that includes representatives from the Ballmer Group, Amazon, Tableau, and a number of local foundations — echoing Harrell’s campaign promise to fund some city needs, such as programs to address homelessness, using voluntary donations from individuals and corporations.”

To read more about Harrell’s transition team, visit PubliCola.

Free Vaccinations for Children Saturday in Othello

Free vaccinations will be available for children Saturday, Nov. 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Maranatha SDA Church, 7132 43rd Ave. S.

The church is holding its Community Care Fair, Feria de Salud Comunitaria, in conjunction with a variety of partners including the Washington Department of Health.

Dr. Amitabha Gupta, Ph.D., from the Department of Health Speakers Bureau, will share COVID-19 information and answer questions. Immunization resources, music, food, and other giveaways will be available.

Seattle and Local Partners Announce Opening of Rainier Beach Vaccine Site

As the federal government approves vaccines to more age groups, the City announced the opening of its third vaccination site at the Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S. Holly St.

The Mayor’s office issued this press release: “Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 30, individuals can receive their first, second, or booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Children ages 5–11 will also receive first and second Pfizer doses at City sites with an appointment.

The new South Seattle Vaccination Clinic will have the capability to administer up to 1,600 shots per week, adding capacity to existing public health, health care, and pharmacy capacity.

“The new Rainier Beach Vaccination Clinic will add capacity to provide thousands of vaccines and boosters to South Seattle communities, supporting equitable access in one of our more diverse parts of the city,” Mayor Durkan said in her press release. “I’m grateful to the Southeast Seattle Senior Center, Center for Multicultural Health, and Mary Mahoney Professional Nurses Organization who are stepping up to support our neighbors at this critical juncture. Through our partnerships, we can continue to ensure the City of Seattle remains one of the highest vaccinated cities in the country.”

Details, including hours of operation and the vaccines offered, are available at www.seattle.gov/vaccine.

City Launches Program to Help Musicians and Local Business Make Sweet Music Together

The Office of Economic Development (OED) announced a new program to support small retail business, local musicians and commercial corridors with “Shop to the Beat.”

The program will match and pay musicians to provide in-store performances during peak business hours as a way to attract customers. The program is financed through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR).

The city is working with “Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses,” a press release from OED said.

The OED press release said Shop to the Beat will begin on Nov. 27 for Small Business Saturday and continue throughout the holiday shopping season. Business owners and musicians interested in the program should visit the Shop to the Beat website.

OED said participation is free for small retail businesses, and they’ll begin outreach to small businesses and musicians — “particularly Black, Indigenous, and other musicians of color, small businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, and businesses located in underserved neighborhoods.”

“Economic recovery requires us to think creatively and try programs that are innovative. Shop to the Beat is a notable example of investing in our artists, businesses and communities,” said Pamela Banks, interim director of the OED.

