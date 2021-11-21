POETRY: Harvest

by Sophia Kouidou-Giles

Charon harvests life to a world

Of billowing sails, silence and fog,

Unveiling a new journey into unknown terrains

Where souls meander through time and space.

There is relief in the rhythm of his oars

Dipping in the waters of the River Styx.

Tall beacons light the pathways

Crossing the ancient landscapes.

Stitch by painful stich, the living are left

Trying to sew some shape to their pain,

As the heart hemorrhages into a crimson emptiness,

Questioning its own mortality.

Sophia Kouidou-Giles is a South Seattle writer and an immigrant from Greece. Her work has appeared in Voices, Persimmon Tree, Assay, The Raven’s Perch, and The Blue Nib. First published in Greece, her memoir Επιστοφή Στη Θεσσαλονίκη was recently published in English under the title Sophia’s Return: Uncovering my Mother’s Past by She Writes Press.

📸 Featured Image: Photo by declarmat/Shutterstock.com .

