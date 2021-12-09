Seattle Public Schools to Offer Vaccine Clinics for Students This Weekend 

by Sally James

Some South Seattle school buildings will be offering COVID-19 vaccines this weekend for students in the district and their families.

Students do not have to attend the school where the clinic is offered.

Some of the clinics offer both first and second doses, and some offer only second doses. All students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If your child is receiving their second dose, please bring their vaccination card with you to the clinic to be updated.

District spokesman Tim Robinson also told the Emerald by email that the district noticed an increase in registrations and interest in vaccine clinics after the new COVID-19 variant omicron was discovered in late November and three patients with that new variant were confirmed in King, Pierce, and Thurston counties in early December. For more information, see the related See the Emerald story here.

He said the district was planning to continue offering both regional clinics, open to students from any school, and specific single-school clinics in January. For list of all the events, visit is the Seattle Public Schools website.

Besides students, Robinson said there was a great turnout of staff seeking boosters at a recent booster clinic for them. Another booster clinic for staff is scheduled for next week.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 in West Seattle, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Medical Provider: Safeway/Albertsons Pharmacy

Vaccine Available: Pfizer Pediatric for 5–11-year-olds.

First and second doses OK.

Registration

Meany Middle School in Central Seattle, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Medical Provider: Othello Station Pharmacy

Vaccine Available: Pfizer Pediatric for 5–11-year-olds and Pfizer for 12+

First and second doses OK. Walk-ins only. No preregistration required.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Dunlap Elementary in Southeast Seattle, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Medical Provider: Othello Station Pharmacy

Vaccine Available: Pfizer Pediatric for 5–11-year-olds and Pfizer for 12+

First and second doses OK. Walk-ins only. No preregistration required.

In another announcements about clinics, the City of Seattle has its two locations, South Lake Union and West Seattle, open on weekends. Specific hours and requirements are at the City of Seattle website.

People can also use the state vaccine locator to enter their ZIP code and see a variety of vaccine locations, including pharmacies.

Sally James is a science writer in Seattle. You can read more of her work at www.seattlesciencewriter.com. She’s written about biotech, cancer research, and health literacy and volunteered as president of the nonprofit Northwest Science Writers Association.

📸 Featured image by Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.com.

