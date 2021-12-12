PONGO POETRY: Changing Life For the Better

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their year-end fundraising campaign today.

BOTH SIDES

by a young person, age 17

Today I am a good person—mature

I like helping people

Putting myself in their shoes

I feel like a leader, not a follower

In the past I needed help

Now I can help. I’m still learning

Yesterday I was a bad person

Not listening, rebelling

I was learning new things

Bad things

Joining a gang

On the street I am a big homie

They look up to me

and want the respect I got

They know I care about them

even though I taught them bad things

But I teach them good things too

In my room I am dreaming

about the future

where I’m a good person in the community

I make my mom proud

Have a family

To my mom I am a good kid

who made a bad decision

and ended up here

To my dad I am a bad kid

who made a bad decision

because of him

I don’t know what my friends think I am

so I asked

My friends think I am

like family

Really

I am figuring me out

CHANGING LIFE FOR THE BETTER

by a young person, age 16

You gotta work on yourself first

like working on school and reading books.

Go to college, maybe become

a real estate agent

or a barber, go to barber school.

I like cutting people’s hair

You sit there and do what they want to do

and get paid.

It feels good, like I accomplished something.

I do what they want,

they trust me, they’re real friends.

I’ll get my own barber shop

in the Central District.

It’s gone cost a lot, four or five chairs.

Then I’ll get a real estate license, sell houses.

Take over my Dad’s business

taking out chimneys,

make some extra money.

Find me a little wife to settle down with.

Get an apartment first

then once we have kids get a house.

To change your life for the better

You gotta work on yourself first.

FEELING BETTER TODAY

by a young person, age 15

I am feeling better today

I am getting out on Thursday

I feel happy and excited

Like when my mom got custody of me

I felt happy then too



The next day I had to go to jail

because there were warrants out on me

and the cops were waiting for me

and I got hella depressed

‘cause as soon as I finished Court, they were waiting

I had to go

I was happy, and then BAM

My mind just went blank

I am looking forward

to getting a haircut first thing when I get out.

I am looking forward to Mom cooking

seafood — shrimp and lobster

She adds a bunch of vegetables

that add flavor and she cooks it on the grill

All of the seafood she cooks is my favorite

Things are going to be different when I get out

I am willing to change

Just be a kid again

Growing up too fast

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuck.

