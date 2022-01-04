Emerald and International Examiner Collaborate on Stories Addressing Anti-Asian Violence 

by International Examiner

(This article originally appeared on the International Examiner website and has been reprinted under an agreement.)

The International Examiner (IE) and the South Seattle Emerald are excited to announce they have received a $50,000 grant from the City of Seattle Human Services Department to work together on producing content in 2022. The focus of this content will be to address anti-Asian racism, including verbal and physical assaults and hate crimes.

Both publications seek writers, artists, photographers, and others to create content that will run in both publications from January through August in 2022. Contributors will be compensated at ranging rates, starting at $250 per article/photo essay/personal essay/other. In August 2022, the content produced under this grant will be consolidated into one print tabloid and shared with educators to be incorporated as curriculum in schools and colleges.

We’re looking for your stories and experiences as news articles, personal essays, OpEds from community-based organizations working on this issue, photo essays, short videos, art, poetry, and more. Please reach out to Jill Wasberg, editor of the IE, at editor@iexaminer.org for more information, to pitch articles, and for guidance on how to contribute to this effort. We want to hear your stories.

📸 Featured Image: Photo by Auriza Ugalino, taken at a rally in March, 2020, in Hing Hay Park courtesy of the International Examiner.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!