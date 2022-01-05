NEWS GLEAMS: More Affordable Housing, Help for Families with Young Children, and More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

South Seattle Community Organizations Receive $1.5M to Address Equitable Birth and Kindergarten Readiness for Young Families

Ten community organizations, mainly in South Seattle, received funding totaling nearly $1.5 million from the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) for its Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant Program.

According to its press release, the goal is “to increase equitable birth and kindergarten readiness outcomes for young families. This grant program is designed to support community-based organizations to identify challenges families with young children are experiencing and implement their own community-driven solutions.

“We know from early learning research that investing in prenatal services and early childhood development before birth through age three has a big impact on children’s success in kindergarten through college and beyond,” said Dr. Dwane Chappelle, Director of DEEL. “Communities know best about which services and resources they need. This grant will support organizations as they create programs based on the needs that families have identified.”

The full list of Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant award recipients includes

Korean Community Service Center ($150,000); The Maternal Coalition ($141,750); Communities of Rooted Brilliance ($150,000); Rainier Valley Midwives ($149,802); Families of Color Seattle ($150,000); Villa Comunitaria ($149,735); United Indians of All Tribes ($149,155); Empowering Youth and Families Outreach ($114,632); Southeast Youth and Family Services ($147,390); and East African Community Services ($150,000).

Low Income Housing Institute and New Hope Community Development Institute Collaborate to Purchase Central District Affordable Housing Complex

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and New Hope Community Development Institute (NHCDI) have purchased the 60-apartment Squire Park Plaza from Jonathan Rose Companies for $15.3 million.

LIHI and NHCDI, the latter is a Black-led organization affiliated with the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, are committed to preserving affordable housing and preventing displacement in the Central Area, they said in a press release.

“The purchase of Squire Park Plaza will ensure that its 60 apartments are preserved for long-term affordability. Currently many of the existing households are struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic,” said Sharon Lee, LIHI executive director. “We greatly appreciate and thank Community Housing Capital and the Lucky Seven Foundation for providing acquisition bridge loans for us to quickly purchase the building before the end of the year.”

Located at 1700 South Jackson Street, the building has 13 studios, 30 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $875 to $2,300 per month. The building includes eight street level commercial spaces for small and minority-owned businesses including Cheeky Cafe and Frank’s Barber Shop and Salon. The property also includes a 62-car parking garage.

Squire Park Plaza is the seventh property purchased by LIHI in 2021 aimed at addressing the housing and homelessness crisis. LIHI owns and manages 3,000 affordable apartments and operates 16 tiny house villages. For more information, see the complete press release here.

Northwest K-9 co-owners Marcus Wright (front) with Guapo, Tyler Clark and Beans (German Shepard), and Zayne Brown and his dog Stone pose in the training yard of their business in Des Moines. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Top 10 King County Pet Names and How To Find a Lost Pet

In an effort to publicize and encourage pet owners to license their pet and support the Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC), the county released this week its annual list of the most popular pet names in the county.

“Licensing our pets helps protect them if they ever become lost, said Gene Mueller, D.V.M., the manager of RASKC. “You can register your pet’s microchip along with your pet license record so if a pet slips away without a collar, our field officers and the RASKC shelter can quickly reunite you with your pet. It provides great peace of mind.”

According to its press release, this year, King County residents have registered 66,279 dogs and 27,020 cats. Here are the most popular pet names according to pet license applications submitted to the county:

Top 10 Dog Names

Bella Lucy Max Charlie Buddy Daisy Luna Bailey Cooper Molly

Top 10 Cat Names

Luna Lucy Bella Max Shadow Charlie Kitty Jack Lily Oliver

License fees not only pay for helping owners quickly reunite with their lost pets, the money also helps fund animal neglect and cruelty investigations, spay/neuter programs, pet adoption services, and other work to help animals.

Purchase a pet license online or at one of more than 70 convenient locations around the county, including many city halls and QFC stores. Learn more at Regional Animal Services of King County’s website.

