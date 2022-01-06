The Morning Update Show — 1/6

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.

We also post the Morning Update Show here on the Emerald each day after it airs, so you can catch up any time of day while you peruse our latest posts.

SPD Proud Boy Hoax Investigation Update | LIVE — Justin Carder of Capitol Hill Seattle Blog | LIVE — Julia Jessie of Clap Back Culture | 4Culture Launches Recovery Program for Artists

