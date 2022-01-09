PONGO POETRY: Self-Discovery Jigsaw

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

Content Warning: Discussion of child abuse

I LOST MY WAY

by a young person at CSTC

I started off with my step-dad

and everything was okay.

We used to hang out. He was nice

but every time I did something wrong

in his eyes, he’d whip me with a belt

and curse. This led me to start cursing

even at a young age. Now when I’m angry

I curse and act violent. I regret it so much.

It changed my life, sending me into treatment.

I had the tongue of a snake. It slowly destroyed

my prey — everyone I encountered who made me mad.

It’s ruining my life. It feels terrible.

The violence swallowed my personality whole

and now I’m in the belly of a snake. It’s dark and gruesome.

There are creatures taunting me. You are nothing

You’re just a small, little coward. No one really cares.

Maybe now the only way I can find my way again

is if somebody — friend or family member — helps me

to kill the beast who swallowed me whole.

I AM HUMAN

by a young person at CSTC

I am a human.

I have values and I have choices.

It doesn’t mean

that I make all the right choices all the time

or that I don’t hurt

other people’s feelings.

But I’m still a good person because

I’m only human.

I have character and I have imagination.

It doesn’t mean that I don’t have bad

or hurtful thoughts

and it doesn’t mean that I don’t hurt people

with my characteristics also.

But I’m still a good person because

I’m only human.

I have love and I have compassion.

It doesn’t mean that I’m not ever

rude to people or even my loved ones.

But I’m still a good person because

I’m only human.

I have resilience and strength in me.

It doesn’t mean that I don’t ever hurt

or feel alone.

But I’m still a good person because

I’m only human.

I have patience and I have time

but it doesn’t mean I don’t ever get angry

or feel like giving up at times.

But I’m still a good person because

I’m only human.

And that’s okay. I don’t expect perfection.

I just respect acceptance of me

from myself and others.

SELF-DISCOVERY JIGSAW

by a young person at CSTC

My hair is like an afro.

Well, a small afro. It feels like soft, like tree leaves.

I’m 5’ 8”, if you estimated it. I’m tall!

I like it because I can see things

farther, over people’s heads, the top of a tree —

with navel oranges in it. I just discovered I like those.

It seems like part of me is another person,

like my conscience.

You know how consciences

are supposed to help you? Well, mine

doesn’t. Mine says mean things to me like

Well, you didn’t do that or whatever

it wants to say. It wants to make me mad

sometimes. If I could, I’d ask, Could you stop

and help me?

I have a big family, my mom,

my sister, and my grandmother

and we like to do puzzles.

My grandma keeps talking to the puzzle.

Can you believe that?

She says, Where does this piece go?

and Come on, puzzle!

I remind her You’re talking to yourself again

just to make her laugh.

I wish that the puzzle piece would fit

and the puzzle would just be done.

🎨 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

